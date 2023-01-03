FaBB presents gifts to first babies of 2023

By Lamin Cham

The Fatoumata Bah-Barrow Foundation, FaBB, the charity organization founded by the First Lady, as usual presented cash and other donations to the first babies of the year 2023 at ten health centers.

The babies were the first to be born at the concern health centers at 12am on New Year’s Day or immediately after. The First Lady herself presided over the presentations at the EFSTH in

Banjul, Serekunda, Bundung health facilities while the rest of the presentations were done by board members and staff of the Foundation.

The first baby received 1 baby hamper and D25,000; 2nd baby- 1 baby hamper and D15,000;

3rd baby- 1 baby hamper and D10,000 and D10,000 for the staff on duty at each of the health facilities. Additionally, the Foundation provided 50 gifts packs to the babies.

FaBB Foundation under the leadership of Her Excellency Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, the First Lady of The Republic of The Gambia, is a charitable organization that supports poor communities, disadvantaged women, youths, children and vulnerable groups within the country. It works in collaboration with the Muslim World League, an international non-governmental Islamic organization based in the Holy City of Makkah.

The FaBB Foundation is also supported by local entities like Africell, Gamtel- Gamcel, GRA among others they say they are very grateful to.

This year, the following health facilities were covered:

1. EFSTH Banjul

2. Serrekunda General Hospital

3. Bundung maternal and child Hospital

4. Brikama Health Centre

5. Bwiam Health Centre

6. Soma Health Centre

7. Farafenni General Hospital

8. Bansang Health Centre

9. Basse Health Centre

10. Essau Health Centre.