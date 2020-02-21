GACH Global Sued For 1.6 Million Dalasis

By Bruce Asemota

Gambia-Angola-China (GACH) Global Trading Company Limited is in the high court defending a civil suit filed by one Samba Mara who owns a long haul and transport logistics company.

Mr Mara is claiming D491,000 being the balance of monies due to him in respect of the rental of two trucks with registration numbers BJL 4606K and BJL 3635J which he lets out at a daily hire fee of D9,500 each.

He is also claiming D142,500 as cost of repairs of the said trucks as a result of damaged caused to the vehicles by the defendant.

Samba is also claiming D820,000 for loss of earnings on the said trucks and D155,000 for legal and administrative costs.

During yesterday’s sitting, the presiding judge, Ebrima Ba Jaiteh observed that GACH has not filed its statement of defence and other processes within the prescribed time limit.

In response to the observation, Defence Counsel P Anthony Mendy informed the court that the defence has filed an application for an extension of time within which to file its defence and other processes.

Justice Jaiteh then ordered for the motion seeking for an extension of time to be served on the plaintiff’s counsel Rachel Mendy and that the matter be adjourned to March 23rd 2020 for the hearing of the application.