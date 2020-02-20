Gambia College gets facelift after Turo Darboe benevolence

By Fatoumata Joof

The Gambia College has been given D100,000 by philanthropist Turo Darboe’s Village Development Foundation, VDF, to commence the construction of a new building for the college.

Students organised a ‘thank you’ ceremony Friday to honour the humanitarian they named as ‘honorary father’.

Over 200 students attended the ‘thank you’ ceremony, including officials of VDF, staged at the college grounds in Brikama.

Bubacarr Jallow, the principal of the College, recounted that a few months ago, the college students paid a courtesy call on Momodou Turo Darboe after which he gave them a cheque of 100,000 dalasis.

“Since that time, Mr Darboe has put the Gambia College in his agenda,” he said.

Speaking further on Mr Darboe’s generosity, he said: “We recently had a meeting in my office and I raised the concern of having a borehole in the school campus. Less than 24 hours the construction of the borehole started.

He went on to describe Mr Darboe as a nationalist of the highest order, who has contributed more than anybody in addressing issues underpinning the country’s development.

Saihou Fofana, the PRO of VDF thanked the Gambia College for naming Momodou Turo Darboe as ‘honorable father of the college’.

He called on the management and students of the college to ensure that the projects serve its purpose.

Seray Sididbeh, a student president, lamented that the school lacks a union house, security, scholarships, transportation services, and adequate water supply.

She cited numerous other challenges the school is faced with and added:” Lack of enough water supply is a major concern to the students of the college. The college depends on Nawec and many a time the supply from Nawec is very poor and students are left with no choice but to go outside and buy water.”

The president of the College’s Student Teachers Association, Jarai Fayinkeh, said the humanitarian Mr Darboe “deserves to be celebrated because he has immensely contributed to the welfare of students of the Gambia College and other students within the country.

“Honorable Modou Turo Darboe, Gambia College students shall address you as our father, our motivator. We shall always be indebted to you and we shall hope to continue being loved and considered by you”.

Famous Mandinka singer Nyako Manjang attended the event with her music and golden voice.