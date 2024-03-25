33.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, March 25, 2024
Gambia condoles with Russia over massacre

The government of The Gambia over the weekend issued a letter of solidarity with the government and people of Russia over the terrorist attack which killed at least 140 people in a Moscow theatre on Friday.

The message from the Gambian foreign ministry read: “The government of The Gambia strongly condemns the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that occurred on Friday, 22nd March 2024 in the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk on the outskirts of Moscow. This attack claimed by the DAESH Terrorist Organisation led to the unfortunate death and injury of a large number of people.

“The Republic of The Gambia conveys its solidarity to the government and people of Russia in this challenging moment and, extends condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured victims great fortitude and speedy recovery.”

