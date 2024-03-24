Chinese premier delivers keynote speech at China Development Forum 2024

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) — Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2024 on Sunday in Beijing, and delivered a keynote speech.The China Development Forum 2024 is scheduled from March 24 to March 25. The theme of this year’s forum is “The Continuous Development of China”.The theme reflects the attention and expectations of all sectors for the long-term, steady and high-quality development of the Chinese economy, Li said.Noting that China successfully accomplished the main targets and tasks for economic and social development in 2023, Li said the Chinese economy has strong resilience, great potential and vitality, and the fundamentals of its long-term sound growth remain unchanged.The Chinese government has always been regarding the respect for the market and the services for enterprises as an important focus in planning economic work, and has always been an advocate for the development of enterprises, said the premier.Since last year, the Chinese government has further improved and optimized services and established a regular communication mechanism with enterprises, he said.