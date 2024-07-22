How people-to-people diplomacy is changing minds of Gambians about China

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

It is seventy-five years since people-to-people diplomacy was put forward by the Communist Party of China. It’s a genius diplomatic initiative that aims to promote friendship between China and the rest of the globe.

The Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA), the first institute of New China dedicated to people-to-people diplomacy, was established under the proposal of the then Premier Zhou Enlai.

People-to-people diplomacy has been cardinal in expanding China’s diplomatic space, promoting mutual understanding between China and the rest of the world and enhancing China’s international profile.

In March 2016, The Gambia and China resumed diplomatic relations after more than two decades’ break. As an effective tool that has worked for over seven decades, China opened its doors to Gambians from all walks of life.

For the past eight years, more than one thousand Gambians have visited China; students, politicians, journalists, academics, businesspeople, etc., which has been key in changing sentiments about the country.

Honourable Dr Ismaila Ceesay, the Minister of Information, visited China in 2023 as part of speakers at the China-Africa Think-tank Forum in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province.

“It changed my understanding of the meaning and practice of democracy. Before my visit, I had believed that the only true and authentic democracy is western liberal democracy. However, my visit to China changed this view. I came to understand that democracy is contextual and that the practice can be adapted to different societies. I like the Chinese view of democracy with Chinese characteristics. This means China, contrary to my pre-visit view, has democracy and that this democracy is more development-oriented, inclusive and participatory than the democracy practiced in many countries,” he said.

Dr Ceesay was afterwards appointed part-time professor at the College of Foreign Languages, Zhejiang Normal University.

Honourable Modou Lamin Bah, the National Assembly Member for Banjul North, visited China in May 2023. Honourable Bah was among 22 Gambian parliamentarians and eight support staff of the National Assembly who attended a 20-day seminar in Jiangxi China.

He found China’s democracy completely different from what was reported before his visit.

“China’s democracy is impressive and effective. Non-dogmatic, pragmatic, deliberative, participatory, consultative, people-centered, welfare driven and achieving common prosperity. This is what genuine democracy should be about,” he said.

Marie Colley went to China in 2019. She, alongside three other Gambians, attended a three-week training in Zhejiang Province.

“I work in the media and also active on social media platforms. I used to believe what was written about China and then I had the opportunity to visit. Contrary to what I saw on the news, Chinese are very friendly and hardworking people,” Marie, who is admin/HR manager at Standard Newspaper, said.

Marie and her colleagues had an immersing journey to eastern China and beyond.

“We had a short visit to Beijing as well where we went to the Forbidden City, Tiananmen Square and the Great Wall of China. That visit changed everything for me. Since my return, I have been following C-drama. I am obsessed with their series and Chinese foods. I love dumplings. I used to eat crab apples when I was there. Someone should start bringing it for me, haha. I would love to visit China again.”

Momodou Lamin Choi, a reporter for state broadcaster GRTS, spent four months in China as a participant in the CIPCC programme.

“Visiting China significantly altered my perspectives about the country, reshaping preconceptions I had held before my trip. Prior to visiting, much of my understanding about China was shaped by international media, which often highlighted its rapid economic growth, strict governmental control, and issues surrounding human rights. This created a somewhat monolithic image of a nation characterized by both impressive development and considerable political constraints.

However, experiencing China firsthand provided me with a more nuanced and multifaceted understanding of the country. Walking through the bustling streets of Beijing, Shanghai, and other cities, I witnessed a society that is vibrant, diverse, and deeply rooted in a rich cultural heritage. The sheer scale and pace of development were indeed astonishing, but what stood out even more was the palpable sense of innovation and aspiration among the people,” he said.

The multiple award-winning journalist visited dozens of cities and districts in China, acquiring firsthand information on Chinese modernization.

“Engaging with locals, from entrepreneurs and students to artists and academics, I encountered a range of perspectives that were far more diverse than I had anticipated. I learned about their hopes, challenges, and the everyday realities of life in China, which often contrasted with the narratives portrayed in the media. This human element added depth to my understanding, highlighting both the commonalities and differences between our societies.

Visiting historical sites, such as the Great Wall and the Forbidden City, provided a profound appreciation for China’s long history and cultural achievements. Simultaneously, exploring modern landmarks and tech hubs revealed a nation at the forefront of global innovation, balancing tradition with a forward-looking vision,” he added.

In June 2023, at the closing ceremony of the CIPCC programme, Mr Choi delivered a speech on behalf of the African journalists, expressing the profound impact visiting China has had on him.

“In essence, my visit to China broadened my perspective, underscoring the importance of direct experience and engagement in forming a well-rounded view of any country. It reminded me of the complexities and contradictions that define every nation and reinforced the value of seeing beyond stereotypes to appreciate the full spectrum of human experience.”

Sergeant Gibril Gaye is among three members of the Gambia Kung Fu Wushu Federation currently training at the legendary Shaolin Temple, Henan Province.

It is a rare opportunity for Sergeant Gaye and his colleagues to train at an eminent monastery which most Gambians only see in Chinese movies.

“It really changed a lot for me especially to my martial art career. I found something that I was really missing, which is the basic Shaolin foundation movement, forms (Tao) SANDA techniques, meditation, and archery. It’s been so pleasant to be trained by the monks and the Shaolin masters. It has also contributed more in my physical and mentally strength which will have an impact on my way of life in The Gambia. We do more on the wushu forms,” he said.

Sergeant Gaye already has a favorite Chinese food; kung pao, a spicy Chinese dish made with cubes of chicken.

It’s not only one-way street; dozens of Chinese also continue to visit and experience the beauty of the Smiling Coast of Africa, from ordinary Chinese to high officials of the Communist Party of China.

Abubakary Jawara is a famous businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of GACH. Jawara spent two years buying good from Hong Kong to Angola where he lived but had doubts going to the Mainland because of the unfavorable reports.

However, in 2003, Jawara was convinced by a friend to extend his business to the Mainland.

“When I arrived there, it was nothing I imagined. I went to business centers and markets. I spent 15 years in China. It is my second home. I learned a lot there. I have six children who were born in China. I had never any issues there. It’s a very safe country and it is part of my life. That’s why I put the country in the name of my company; Gambia Angola China Holding, GACH,” he said.

Jawara was eventually appointed The Gambia’s honorary consul to China in 2006 and still has a business in Shanghai.

State gifts

It is usually said that diplomacy relies on the unspoken language of gifts. And it is said better in China; a gift may be small, but its symbolic value is significant.

In the heart of Beijing lies the Central Gifts and Cultural Relics Management Center displaying over 670 gifts exchanged between China and leaders in diplomatic activities.

These gifts represent the culture of countries across the globe, exhibiting the historical relations between China and these nations.

The centre encompasses gifts from over 100 countries and regions with each telling a profound story of national culture and history.

In June 1975, during his first visit to China, President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara gifted a wood carved doe and her fawn to Chairman Mao Zedong.

A symbolic gift which set the ball rolling for a fruitful diplomatic relation spanning more than two decades.

In 2017, President Adama Barrow gifted a popular traditional instrument kora to President Xi Jinping during a state visit to Beijing. He also gifted a beautiful oil painting of kora to President Xi.

The carved doe, the oil painting and the kora are among hundreds of representative gifts preserved at the relics centre.

Since majority of Gambians follow western media for news and information, there is high tendency to believe any narrative about China but with more Gambians visiting China, the sentiments have started changing.