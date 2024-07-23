Ecowas honours 618 Senegalese Ecomig soldiers set to finish tour in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The resident representative of Ecowas and head of the Ecomig Mission in the Gambia, Miatta Lily French on Thursday awarded Ecowas peace medals to six hundred and eighteen (618) personnel of the 7th Senegalese Contingent under Ecomig in the Gambia for their role in restoration of peace and democracy in the country.

These personnel of the 7th Senegalese Contingent who arrived in the Gambia on September 24 last year for a peace mission have now completed their mission and are expected to leave in September this year.

In her speech, Madam Miatta Lily French used the occasion to commend the Senegalese Contingent for their outstanding performance and strengthening military civil relationship with the community of Foñi.

“As you are about to complete the mission entrusted to you with professionalism and commitment, rest assured that you have contributed your precious stone to the edifice of peace, and can therefore, wear your medal with pride and renewed satisfaction. Without a doubt, this mission will have allowed you to gain experience and enrich your knowledge. Congratulations to you for honouring your country, Senegal in the service of the Gambia and Ecowas,” she said.

“This contingent, which is the largest of Ecomig force is composed of brave men and women who have continued to support the mission and mandate of Ecomig and build on the reputation acquired by the Senegalese Armed Forces, of participating in peace support operations commanded by major international organisations such as the UN and Ecowas.”

Madam Lily French paid tribute to three members of the contingent who lost their lives during this tour of duty, and expressed her condolences to their families, and prayed for those who were injured a speedy recovery.

Speaking earlier, Colonel Madior Fall, Senegalese Contingent commander, underscored the importance of the medal parade, stating that it is a symbolic moment marking the end of their mission in the country.

“This event marked an important moment for a soldier as it honours the tradition of being decorated at the end of a peace support mission. The contingent being honored this morning is the 7th Senegalese detachment in The Gambia, “he said.

He revealed that the success of their mission is anchored in the harmonious relationship they have with the people of the Gambia. He added that the Gambia and Senegal are the same people with the same socio-cultural, economic and religious realities.

“In other words, a Gambia without peace and stability also meant a Senegal without peace and stability, and an unstable and crisis prone sub region. This is why we place so much importance on the success of this mission, aiming for total and lasting success. Such ambition cannot be envisaged without close collaboration with the host authorities and those of the Ecowas mission,” he said.

The event also witnessed the inauguration of a surgical ward at Bwiam General Hospital which has been completely refurbished by the Senegalese Battalion to the tune of eleven million CFA.

The colourful ceremony was held in Kanilai.