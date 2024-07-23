WoJAG launches 6-month mentorship program for female journalists

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Women Journalists Association of The Gambia (WoJAG) in partnership with Freedom House and funding from USAID has unveiled an ambitious six-month mentorship program aimed at empowering 20 female journalists in the country.

This initiative, which officially kicked-off on Friday, is set to provide comprehensive support to 20 women journalists, fostering their professional growth and enhancing their capabilities in the field.

The launching ceremony, held at NaNA conference hall in Bakau, was attended by prominent figures in the media industry, and government officials.

The mentorship program is a landmark endeavor for WoJAG, which has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights and advancement of women in journalism. Recognising the unique challenges that female journalists face, this program is designed to address these issues head-on, offering practical training, personalised mentorship, and a robust support network.

In her opening remarks, President WoJAG, Annette Camara, emphasised the critical role female journalists play in shaping public discourse and the importance of providing them with the tools to succeed.

“Our primary goal is to empower these mid-career journalists with the skill, knowledge and confidence needed to excel in their profession and to eventually become mentors themselves, thereby perpetuating a cycle of empowerment and professional development within the media industry,” said Madam Camara.

Madam Camara disclosed that mentees will engage in one-on-one mentoring sessions, practical training sessions and field assignments. The curriculum will cover a wide array of topics including; skill enhancement, professional development, leadership development and promotion of ethical journalism among others.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the mentors for their willingness to share their expertise, enthusiasm and commitment to transform individual careers but also contribute to the advancement of women in journalism.

Country director at Freedom House, Demba Kandeh, underscored the importance of mentorship in advancing women in journalism. Additionally, he urged the mentees to take this six-month mentorship program as a key to unlock their potential.

The launch of WoJAG’s mentorship program marks a significant step towards gender equality in the Gambia media industry. By providing targeted support and creating a nurturing environment, WoJAG is empowering female journalists to overcome barriers and excel in their profession.