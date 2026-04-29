PURA launches second GMCSIRT training to fortify critical national infrastructure

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By Aminata AP Ceesay

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority on Monday opened its second Cybersecurity Training for Critical National Infrastructure at Bakadaji Hotel, Bijilo, with aime of building technical capacity fast, or risk national systems to cyber attacks.

Organised under the theme, “Enhancing Cybersecurity Resilience Through Inclusive and Gender-Responsive Participation”, the workshop targets key stakeholders across critical sectors to strengthen The Gambia’s cyber resilience.

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It is envisaged to equip participants with practical skills to detect, respond to, and investigate cyber incidents.

The training assembled regulators, technical communities, and cybersecurity practitioners to confront an escalating threat landscape. It stressed that inclusive, gender-responsive participation is not optional — it is required to build a stronger cybersecurity ecosystem.

Kawsu Barrow, representing the Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Programme, commended PURA for acting on “the growing need for stronger digital resilience.” He confirmed WARDIP continues to fund Pura-led activities, including this training.

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“Our focus is not only on expanding digital infrastructure, but also on ensuring that such infrastructure is secured, reliable, and capable of supporting national development,” Barrow said.

“Cybersecurity is now central to national security and economic stability. As The Gambia advances its digital transformation agenda, the protection of critical national infrastructure must remain a top priority.”

He added: “The knowledge and skills gained from this training will contribute directly to safeguarding essential services and public trust. We affirm WARDIP’s commitment to supporting The Gambia’s secure, inclusive digital transformation.”

Lawrence Muchiwa, African Regional Liaison for FIRST, said Africa’s rapid digital growth demands immediate action. “I speak today in my capacity as the FIRST African Regional Liaison, but also as someone who has worked with national CERTs, sectoral teams, regulators, technical communities, and cybersecurity practitioners across Africa.”

“Cybersecurity resilience is not built by technology alone. It’s built by people, institutions, trust, and cooperation,” Muchiwa said.

“The Gambia is experiencing rapid digital growth fueled by increased adoption of mobile money and the expansion of digital government services. Across the region, key sectors such as e-commerce, digital identity systems, and public services are becoming more interconnected. Critical infrastructure including power grids, healthcare systems, and government platforms is increasingly integrated with the internet, highlighting both opportunities for development and the need for stronger digital resilience.”

“This transformation creates opportunity, but it also increases exposure to cyber threats,” he said.

“We must promote regional and international cooperation. Cyber threats do not stop at borders, neither should our collaboration. Through platforms like FIRST, WACREN, WARDIP, the ITU, the World Bank, national CERTs, and regulators, we can continue building the trust networks needed to respond faster and more effectively.”

Deputy Director General of PURA, Solo Sima, thanked partners for making the program possible. “The rapid integration of digital technologies into every facet of our economy has created immense opportunities but it has also significantly expanded our vulnerability surface. As connectivity deepens, so does exposure to cyber threats. There is therefore no ambiguity: cybersecurity is not optional.”

He said the theme is deliberate. Women constitute approximately 22 to 25% of the cybersecurity workforce in Africa, often below 10% nationally. “This is not merely a representation issue. It’s a structural limitation on capacity.”

Mrs Lucy Fye-Njie Jagne said digitalisation has grown rapidly, allowing easy access to utilities. “But every system we connect is also a system that can be attacked.”

She cited recent examples to prove cybersecurity is no longer a back-office IT concern. “It is a matter of economic stability, safety, consumer protection, and ultimately of national sovereignty.”

Director of Cybersecurity, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Sanusi Drammeh, said the ministry remains committed to creating an enabling environment for robust cybersecurity capabilities nationwide.

Drammeh added that the ministry actively supports initiatives that strengthen cooperation, facilitate information sharing, and promote a unified approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges in The Gambia.