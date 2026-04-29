Annette Camara re-elected unopposed as WOJaG  

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By Fatou Gassama

The Women Journalists Association of The Gambia on Saturday renewed Annette Camara’s mandate unopposed at its annual congress, after a leadership vacuum forced delays and exposed the sector’s reluctance to step forward.

The congress, held at Hypolink near Palma Rima, brought together reporters, stakeholders, and candidates for the vice presidency — the only contested post.

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Opening the event, WOJaG President Annette Camara confronted members head-on about the months-long delay.

“How do we organise the congress when people are not applying for positions? If people don’t come on board it means it’s going to be very difficult to have a congress,” Camara said.

She called out the gap between the growing number of female journalists and the limited number occupying top management positions.

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“WOJaG belongs to every woman in the media. A lot of things happened and nobody showed interest,” she said.

Camara challenged women journalists to step forward to contest leadership positions, and hold leaders to account. “If they realise that they have done something, they can write to them or tell them.”

Gambia Press Union Vice President Sheriff Saidykhan, in a solidarity statement, said GPU is “pleased to associate with WOJaG” and called the congress “significant.” He commended the Women Journalists Association of The Gambia for its “immense contribution to the welfare of women journalists in The Gambia.”

He said this year’s theme — reporting on the leading fears of women journalists in The Gambia’s democracy — is “apt and timely” because it underscores the significant role of women journalists.

“Over the past years, women journalists contributed significantly, thereby strengthening media advocacy and deepening democracy in the country. Women journalists were at the frontline of fearless journalism, holding power to account, and reporting boldly on stories that continue to shape our society,” Saidykhan said.

He noted that in December 2025, the GPU and WOJaG held a multistakeholder dialogue on the safety of female journalists. “These initiatives were undertaken as part of efforts to protect and promote the safety and security of female journalists in the field. The Gambia Press Union has over the past years invested heavily in the welfare of women journalists.”

“We recognise the significant work of women journalists to the development of the media industry, and also recognise the significant effort of leading women journalists in various media houses,” he said.

He emphasised that the Gambia Press Union will continue to stand in solidarity with WOJaG and work closely with the industry to enhance the professional capacities of female journalists.

The event concluded with the announcement of the new executive. Adam Joof won the vice presidency, defeating Kadijah Bokum by 2 votes.

Camara remains president, re-elected unopposed — a mandate renewed by default as much as by support.