GAMBIA, KENYA SHINE IN AFRICELL-BANJUL MARATHON

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By Musa Sise, Africell

Kenya’s James Cherutigh once again demonstrated dominance in the long-distance running by clinching first place in the 42km Africell-Banjul International Marathon on Sunday, beating a large field of fellow East Africans and local athletes from The Gambia.

He was closely followed by The Gambia’s own Samba Bah of the Gambia Police Force, a consistent performer who secured yet another second-place finish behind the Kenyan frontrunner.

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The event is The Gambia’s premier and officially recognised marathon. Since its inception in 2018, the event continues to grow in stature, reflecting the country’s expanding interest in athletics and community fitness.

Sunday’s event attracted a diverse field of participants from across the globe, with elite athletes, local runners, and fitness enthusiasts turning out in impressive numbers. As has become tradition, the “usual suspects” in long and middle-distance running did not disappoint, delivering strong performances across all categories.

Top Gambian athletes featured prominently alongside international competitors, while members of the security services, school children, and various sports clubs added to the steadily increasing participation levels.

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Participants competed across multiple distances, including 5km, 10km, 21km (half marathon), and the prestigious 42km full marathon. In a commendable inclusion effort, a 4km walking category was also organised for advanced age participants (50 years and above), further highlighting the marathon’s commitment to inclusivity. The exciting annual event produced a vibrant atmosphere at Africell Headquarters where hundreds turned up to greet the runners at the finish.

The event concluded on an inspiring note, with participants and spectators alike celebrating a day of endurance, unity, and sportsmanship. The continuous success of the Africell -Banjul International Marathon underscores The Gambia’s growing reputation as a welcoming destination for international sporting events.

“It speaks to the organistional capacity and renowned hospitality of The Gambia. This marathon stands as a symbol of The Gambia’s ambition to develop sports and strengthen regional and global connections,” the organisers said.