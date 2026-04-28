Restoring confidence at the port: Ousman Jobarteh’s bold intervention signals responsible leadership at GPA

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By Mohammed Jallow

The unfolding developments at the Gambia Ports Authority have dominated national conversations in recent weeks, particularly regarding staff grievances, labour concerns, and the operational relationship between Alport Banjul and the Port of Banjul. What initially appeared to be a growing labour crisis has now taken a significant turn following the decisive and commendable intervention of Managing Director Ousman Jobarteh, whose latest action demonstrates not only leadership but a deep commitment to protecting Gambian workers.

For weeks, concerns had continued to mount from staff members transferred from Gambia Ports Authority to Alport Banjul under the port concession arrangement involving Albayrak Group. Employees repeatedly raised concerns over their treatment, uncertainty surrounding their employment terms, administrative processes, workplace conditions, and broader fears about their professional future under the new operational structure.

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These grievances triggered protests and widespread public concern, with many Gambians questioning whether the concession agreement was being implemented in a manner that sufficiently protected the welfare and dignity of local employees.

At the heart of the matter was a simple reality. Development must never come at the expense of workers.

Modernisation is important.

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Foreign investment is necessary.

Operational efficiency is welcome.

But no reform process can be sustainable if the very people who have dedicated years of service to national institutions are made to feel marginalised.

This is precisely why the latest move by Managing Director Ousman Jobarteh deserves national recognition.

In what many employees and observers view as a courageous and strategic decision, Mr. Jobarteh has reportedly ensured that all human resource affairs concerning affected staff are now being reverted to and handled directly by the Gambia Ports Authority.

This is a major confidence building measure.

It reflects a leader who listens.

It reflects a leader who understands the emotional and professional anxieties facing workers.

It reflects a leader who is willing to act decisively when employee welfare is threatened.

This intervention sends a strong message that while partnerships with international firms remain important, the welfare of Gambian workers cannot be compromised.

By restoring GPA’s oversight over human resource matters, Mr Jobarteh has effectively reassured employees that their concerns are not being ignored. It provides workers with a familiar institutional framework where their grievances can be addressed through established procedures that align with the laws of The Gambia and the employment protections they understand.

This decision also demonstrates emotional intelligence in leadership.

Many executives respond to labour unrest with silence.

Others resort to intimidation.

Some choose public relations statements without meaningful action.

Ousman Jobarteh has instead chosen engagement and corrective action.

That deserves commendation.

His willingness to engage workers directly from senior management down to junior employees continues to reflect humility that is increasingly rare in public institutions. He has repeatedly shown that leadership is not confined to boardroom meetings or official press statements. True leadership involves listening to concerns from the lowest ranking employee and understanding that every worker matters.

That humility has become one of the defining features of his handling of this matter.

However, this moment should also serve as a lesson for Alport Banjul and its parent stakeholders linked to Albayrak Group.

Foreign investors operating in The Gambia must recognize that local labour laws, institutional culture, and employee rights are not optional obligations.

They are mandatory.

Respect for workers must be central to every operational model.

The Labour Act of The Gambia exists to protect employees from unfair treatment.

Corporate transitions must be guided by sensitivity.

Communication with workers must be transparent.

Employment rights must be respected.

This situation should also encourage greater public transparency regarding the concession agreement itself. Gambians deserve clarity on the long term structure of the partnership, protections for workers, operational obligations, and mechanisms for resolving future disputes.

Transparency builds trust.

Silence fuels speculation.

At the same time, employees must continue to pursue their concerns peacefully and responsibly. Their grievances are legitimate, but sustained disruptions to port operations can affect national trade, supply chains, and economic activity.

Constructive engagement remains the most effective path forward.

The government, the GPA Board, labour authorities, and private sector partners must continue working collaboratively to ensure that this matter produces long term reforms rather than temporary fixes.

Today, Managing Director Ousman Jobarteh has demonstrated what responsive leadership looks like.

He listened.

He acted.

He intervened.

He restored confidence.

And most importantly, he reminded everyone that institutions function best when human beings remain at the center of policy decisions.

The future of the Port of Banjul must be built on efficiency, investment, and modernization. But it must also be built on fairness, dignity, and respect for Gambian workers.

In this defining moment, Ousman Jobarteh has shown that responsible leadership can calm tensions, restore trust, and place national interest above institutional pride.

That is leadership worthy of recognition.