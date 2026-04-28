Gov’t, Agib Bank in football showdown Saturday

- Advertisement -

In a unique display of partnership and sportsmanship, Agib Bank and the Government of the Gambia are set to face off in a high-profile solidarity football match aimed at strengthening the bond between the public and private sectors. The match is officially scheduled to take place on Saturday 2nd May at the Serekunda West Mini-Stadium 17:30.

The friendly match brings together influential leaders from both the financial and policy-making sectors, trading their suits for jerseys in the spirit of national unity.

The Agib Bank team will be led by its CEO Muhammed Jah, who takes on the role of Head Coach for the side while the Government side under the ultimate patronage of President Barrow will be guided by the ministers, Youth and Sport and Higher Education, Bakary Badjie and Prof Pierre Gomez.

- Advertisement -

“Beyond the goals and the final whistle, this solidarity game serves as a platform to foster a closer working relationship between the government and the private sector. It highlights the importance of collaboration in driving national development, using the universal language of football to build bridges and encourage open dialogue,”the organisers said. The general public is invited and assured of an evening of competitive fun and networking.