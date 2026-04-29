Afrobarometer, Ghana formalise Headquarters agreement following parliamentary approval

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Afrobarometer, a pan-African nonpartisan survey network operating in more than 40 countries, and the Government of Ghana have formalised an agreement establishing the network’s headquarters in Ghana. This follows Parliament’s approval of the headquarters agreement in December 2025. Afrobarometer’s quarter-century of research, representing the views of more than three- quarters of the African population, provides reliable data on citizens’ experiences and views on democracy, governance, and quality of life. The headquarters agreement provides a structured framework to support operations of Afrobarometer’s secretariat in Ghana while ensuring full respect for the laws of Ghana.

Speaking at the official handing-over ceremony in Accra, Ambassador Khadija Iddrisu, chief director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that the agreement reflects Ghana’s continued commitment to democratic governance, evidence-based policy making, and support for credible, independent research institutions.

“Ghana’s democratic journey, spanning over three decades of constitutional rule, continues to be anchored in transparency, accountability, and citizen participation,” she said.

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“Centralto this progress is the recognition that sustainable governance must be informed by the voices and lived experiences of the people. It is in this regard that institutions such as Afrobarometer play an indispensable role.”

Afrobarometer Board Chair Amina Oyagbola described the bipartisan parliamentary endorsement of the agreement as an important milestone that reflects more than two decades of shared commitment to amplifying African voices.

“This agreement is far more than a legal instrument; it is a vote of confidence in our work and a recognition that amplifying and listening to the voices of African citizens is a cause worthy of national support,” she said. “It gives us the foundation and the stability to continue doing what we do best: producing rigorous, trusted evidence that strengthens democracy, accountability, and development across Africa.”

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Since its inception in 1999, Afrobarometer has worked in Ghana through its Core Partner, the

Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), which has conducted all 10 rounds of surveys in the country and oversees survey implementation across West, Central, and North Africa. Over the past 26 years, Afrobarometer has helped strengthen Ghana’s research and policy capacities by training numerous Ghanaians in survey research, data analysis, and communication. Its pre-election surveys, implemented with CDD-Ghana, have also become a pillar of Ghana’s electoral ecosystem, providing critical insights that enhance transparency, build public trust, and support the credibility of elections.

In 2019, Afrobarometer established its secretariat in Ghana, citing the country’s favourable operating environment. Since then, all grants for the network have been received and managed through Ghanaian financial institutions, contributing to foreign-exchange inflows.

The organisation invests significantly in local operations and boosts Ghana’s economy and visibility while also supporting the hospitality, tourism, and services sectors.