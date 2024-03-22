BANJUL INTERNATIONAL MARATHON SLATED FOR APRIL 28

- Advertisement -

The annual Banjul International Marathon is back. It will be staged on April 28 according to organisers, the United Front.

The event, sponsored by Africell, will feature a full marathon, half marathon, 10km, 5km and 4km walk for health.

This year, the event will also feature a 5km para-athletics run.

Since its inception in 2019, more than 5,000 athletes including 200 from abroad, have taken part in this only official marathon race in the country.

Last year, the Gambia Armed Forces Lebage Sanneh broke the Kenyan domination of the event by winning the male 42km run.

Registrations for international athletes have already started with hundreds already queuing up for the event. Gambian runners too can register until April 25.

A lucrative US$5,000 cash prize awaits the winners in both male and female categories.