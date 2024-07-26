GAMBIA CONFIRMS MOROCCO AS VENUE FOR CAN QUALIFIERS

- Advertisement -

The next international home match for The Gambia, a CAN 2035 qualifier against Tunisa will take place in Morocco on September 6. This is because the Independence Stadium, which is undergoing renovations, is not yet approved by Caf to have met the standards required for match venue.

Early this month, Caf released a list of stadiums approved to host matches and The Gambia’s national stadium is not in the list.

With all member associations required to confirm venues for their home matches to Caf well in advance of the match, the GFF had no choice but to select Morocco.

- Advertisement -

This would come as shock to Scorpions fans who had expected to see the boys play on home soil this September. ‘But according to Sport Minster Bakary Badjie in recent interview posted on Gamfoot Transfer online said with work expected to be completed in August, after which pictures and videos would have to be sent or possibly get Caf here for inspection, there is no way that the match can be played here at the beginning of September. “But I guess Gambians should have been preparing for that because we have been very clear on that from the beginning,” Minister Badjie said.