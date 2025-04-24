PPP diaspora leader speaks

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The head of the diaspora branch of the People’s Progressive Party PPP, Foday Maburaka Singhateh, has declared his intention to turn the party’s supporters abroad to become active members of the party under the leadership of Ousman Madikay Faal.

In statement shared with The Standard, Singhateh said the PPP is poised for a renaissance, with a renewed focus on developing people-centred policies that directly tackle pressing issues, notably the escalating cost of living in The Gambia.

“This is a critical concern that impacts family well-being, especially for single parents who struggle to make ends meet in these challenging times,” he said.

He stated with a strong passion, the PPP’s determination to root out corruption and ensure that the remittances sent back home by our citizens in the diaspora are utilised strategically to foster small businesses and create a supportive environment for Gambians. “We recognise that these funds can be transformative if channeled into sustainable economic opportunities,” he noted.

The PPP, he went on is also dedicated to revitalising the agricultural sector, with the goal of empowering farmers to thrive and ensure that they experience the joy and fulfillment of supporting their families through their hard work in farming. “Under the stewardship of the PPP, we envision a future where agriculture is not only a means of sustenance but also a pathway to prosperity for our farmers. We are inviting Gambians to join us build a stronger, more resilient nation that prioritises the well-being of all its citizens,” Singhateh said.