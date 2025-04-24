Alliance Française wraps up Women Empowerment Project with remarkable achievements

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday April 16 2025, the French Embassy in Senegal and The Gambia in partnership with Alliance Française de Banjul and various civil society organisations held the closing ceremony of the “Women Empowerment Project” at the Alliance complex along Kairaba Avenue.

The project fostered dialogue, strengthened women’s participation and built a more inclusive society.

The closing event was attended by the EU Ambassador to the Gambia Immaculada Roca i Cortés, the head of cooperation at the French Embassy for Senegal and Gambia Ambroise Pierre, key partners, stakeholders and actors involved in promoting women empowerment in The Gambia.

The project was launched in June 2024 to promote womens’ empowerment and participation through the use of art, culture, debate and entrepreneurship. As part of its implementation key partners; Women in Liberation & Leadership WIlLL, Girl’s Pride Gambia, Women’s Association for Victims’ Empowerment WAVE and Amnesty International KM undertake multiple programs and activities including capacity building initiatives and school engagements to promote the work of women artists, entrepreneurs, activists and also celebrating the voice of inspiring women and their remarkable contributions to the country’s development.

The project further provided local and international artists the opportunity to participate in artistic residencies at the Musa Ngum artists’ House at the Alliance Française. These artists’ include Paris-based photographer and visual storyteller, Nadia Ferroukhi, Gambian photographer Lena Nian, Senegalese photographer Ina Makosi, French painter and artist Patrick Singh and graffiti artists’ K2B and Naja who created portraits of Gambian women in the public spaces.

The closing ceremony featured a roundtable discussion under the theme; Women and Engagement; How to move from Awareness to Impact. During the discussions participants identified the project’s key achievements, challenges, recommendations and key practices for empowering women and achieving gender equality in the Gambia.

Speaking at the event Alliance Française director Justine Guschlbauer said; “The Project has not only been a journey of learning and collaboration, but also one of transformation. We have witnessed extraordinary women take bold steps to build their skills, their confidence and their futures.”

Director Justine thanked the French Embassy in Senegal and Gambia for their trust and support while expressing optimism that the seeds planted during this project will continue to grow in businesses started, in voices raised and in communities empowered. She disclosed that the project will continue in the coming months with creation of additional murals and portraits of women, artistic residencies and production of a comic book inspired by the stories of Gambian women.

The Cooperation Attache at the French Embassy, Ambroise Pierre expressed excitement that the project is visible everywhere in the Gambia and has positively impacted the lives of thousands of women. He emphasised that supporting women empowerment significantly contributes to inclusive and tolerant societies.

Ambroise reiterates the French government’s continuous commitment to supporting and integrating gender equality in all aspects of its international relations.

Gambian photographer Lena Nian who participated in the round table discussions called for more efforts to ensure children embrace the creative field as a great way to address societal problems. Under this project, Lena collaborated with French visual artist Enora Lalet to create

five exceptional portraits of Gambian women exhibited at the Alliance in February. Kaddijatou Jallow founder of PREsenTz a content creation and digital solutions provider supporting businesses and organisations in effective communications also emphasised the importance of digital technology in ensuring businesses and career growth. She added that there exists several opportunities in tech like AI that can enable women to leverage new opportunities, enhance their productivity and innovation to contribute to national development.

WAVE senior technical adviser Priscilla Yagu Ciesay whose organisation worked with women victims providing them psycho-social and therapeutic assistance as well as supporting their economic activities said the project has helped bring the voices of women victims to the forefront by allowing them safe spaces to speak up and advocate for justice, closure and reparations.

The ceremony ended with a night concert by Jigeen Ni, an all female band from Senegal.