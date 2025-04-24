Africa Missions Global sensitises teachers on AI

- Advertisement -

Africa Missions Global recently organised a seminar for over 200 teachers in the Gambia on responsible and inclusive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education.

The event held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre, was presided over, and opened on behalf of the Vice President of the Gambia by the Minister of Civil Service Baboucarr Bouy.

Minister Bouy welcomed the programme as timely; adding that empowering educators with AI driven teaching skills will help transform teaching and improve learning outcomes.

The Minister described AI as real and has the capacity to help developing nations like The Gambia to overcome its challenges as well as digitise governance, administration and service delivery.

He called on teachers to embrace AI and digital proliferation as there are many benefits in them that can positively impact their role as educators.

The government of The Gambia, he added, remains committed to leveraging AI to achieve its development goals.

Dr Sesan Akinnawo, Africa Missions Global director for West Coast reiterated the importance of AI in harnessing education and other socio-economic activities of countries across the globe.

He said The Gambia like many other countries, should not be left behind in the AI world adding that the Mission will continue to support and partner with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to impart AI knowledge to educators who will use it to teach and help students learn conducively. An App will also be developed for the beneficiary teachers to continue to interact and learn more about AI.

Lead facilitator Dr Fola Ujuola said the training will introduce teachers to what artificial intelligence means and how it can be leveraged to solve the problems of the country across all sectors.

“We want to ensure that Gambia is not left behind but in step with the AI revolution by transitioning rightfully to develop the country and the economy,” he added.

By the end of the training a cohort will be selected to work with Missions develop an app where teachers will be continually supported on AI matters.