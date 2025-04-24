Friends of African Union adopts framework to end poverty

- Advertisement -

The Friends of the African Union (FAU), in collaboration with the Prosperous Coalition and the African Diaspora Directorate has announced the adoption of the Mending Goals (MGs) framework used in the United States Compact for Democracy with a #JustEconomy based on the $88B PNC Bank Community agreement.

This transformative initiative, launched within the Global African Community (GAC), also known as the United Commonwealth of Global Africa (UCGA), aims to combat the cycles of poverty. By leveraging a private-sector-driven approach, the Mending Goals seek to unite Africa and its diaspora while establishing an asset-backed vocational system (ABVS) to accelerate Mending Goals Healing Actions (MGHA) projects—designed to promote sustainable social and economic growth within both Global African and Indigenous Communities.

Inspired by the legacies of Ambassador Andrew Young, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Reginald F. Lewis, and Kwame Nkrumah—the first Prime Minister and President of Ghana—the Mending Goals embody ancestral principles of balance, harmony, and equity. Focused on resource intelligence, the initiative prioritizes equitable access to essential resources, starting with individuals and collective groups to foster economic participation. This, in turn, drives both linear and circular economic models.

On November 29, 2023, the FAU formally adopted the Mending Goals as part of its core mission to foster sustainable development. The initiative introduces “Healing Actions,” projects aimed at delivering measurable results through ROI^4 Metrics: return on giving, impact, investment, and equity. At the World Conference of Mayors (WCM) 2025 Booker T. Washington/George Washington Carver Training Conference May 1st through May 3rd. FAU Chairman Hershel Daniels Junior with FAU African Union Envoy Sheriff Baldeh will speak on the accepted concept note Financing Repertory Justice by the secretariat of the 4th session of the United Nations permanent Forum on People of African Descent.

Key to the success of this initiative as part of Financing Reparatory Justice in the WCM is the use of ROI^4 Metrics: Return on Giving (RoG), Return on Investment (RoI), Impact (RoIMP), and Equity (RoE). These metrics ensure that all investments and efforts are measurable, ensuring positive social, economic, and environmental outcomes while guaranteeing equitable access and growth for marginalized communities. This work is in line with the goal of the World Conference of Mayors to become the United Nations of Mayors and local officials.