GAMBIA, OTHERS ARRIVE FOR CAF AFRICAN SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP

- Advertisement -

The teams competing in the Caf African schools football championship in Ghana 2025 have begun arriving in Accra with excitement building ahead of the continental finals that started from 21April and will run until 26 April, .

This third edition championship for Under-15 age-group extends Caf’s investment in schools and youth football, with the programme in Accra starting with a series of workshops on Monday.

There are eight Boys and Girls teams that will compete on the pitch, but will also receive guidance away from the field on a range of subjects in what will be a life-changing experience for many.

- Advertisement -

The Capacity Building Workshops covered safeguarding, Young Reporters, Young Referees, a Coaching course, Safety & Security and Medical care.

There will also be workshops for the players on Integrity, and sessions held by UNICEF and FIFPRO.

The matches at the CAF African Schools Football Championship will begin on Wednesday, 23 April, with the final played on 26 April. All games will be staged at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

- Advertisement -

The draw for the group stages, which will see the countries split into two pools of four teams each, took place on Monday. The championship was launched by Caf President Dr Patrice Motsepe in April 2022 in Maputo, Mozambique.

The programme enjoys a seed funding of USD 10-million, donated by the Motsepe Foundation at inception. This goes towards the prize monies at the zonal & continental level as well as the organisation of the tournament.

There is a first prize of USD300,000 for the continental champions in both the Boys and Girls competitions, while the runners-up receive USD 200,000 and third-place USD 150,000.

The Gambia will open its campaign in championship when our U-15 girls take on the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday at 10am.

The girls will then face off against Uganda in their second group match on Thursday the 24th April also at 10am before taking on South Africa at 2pm on the same day.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals to be played on Friday before the tournament wraps with the third place and final on Saturday, 26th April 202.

This prize money will be used for legacy projects in schools, including renovations, building libraries, infrastructure development and other community-related developments.

It is the continent’s premier football competition for girls and boys in the Under-15 age-group and the most successful youth sport mobilisation movement in Africa.

Girls Qualified Teams: Ghana, Benin, DR Congo, Gambia, Malawi, Morocco, South Africa, Uganda.

Boys Qualified Teams: Ghana, Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire, DR Congo, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda.