Calls for bold reforms as Ecowas grapples with members exits

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has called for sweeping reforms within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stressing that the regional body must evolve to effectively tackle current and future challenges.

Speaking on Tuesday in Accra, Ghana, where Ecowas officials gathered to discuss the implications of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso’s withdrawal from the bloc, Tinubu, who also chairs Ecowas underscored the need for unity and forward-looking action.

He urged member states to rekindle the spirit of pan-Africanism that inspired the bloc’s founding, and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to its core values: democracy, the rule of law, good governance, and regional solidarity.

“These are not just ideals; they are the foundations for peace, development, and the dignity of our people,” Tinubu said.

While encouraging continued dialogue with the three exiting countries to foster reconciliation and possible reintegration, Tinubu emphasised the urgency of internal transformation within Ecowas.

“There is an urgent need to implement bold, comprehensive reforms that will enhance our institutions’ effectiveness, relevance, and credibility.

“By embracing these imperatives, the organisation can better respond to its people’s evolving needs and advance sustainable development, stability, and prosperity across the region”, he stated.

The president also stressed the importance of youth empowerment, urging member nations to place education at the heart of regional development strategies.

Additionally, he called for renewed momentum toward establishing a single regional currency and improving infrastructure connectivity to strengthen economic ties and collaboration.

