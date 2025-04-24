Deportation of Gambian woman in UK cancelled but ‘bigger’ issue remains

- Advertisement -

By Liam Thorp

There is relief after a woman who has been living in the UK for the past 18 years, and was to be deported to The Gambia on Tuesday evening, had her removal cancelled at the last minute.

The ECHO has been reporting on the case of Fatou Tamba, a 55-year-old woman who has been living in Liverpool for the past eight years. In March she was detained by immigration officials and has been held at Derwentside Immigration Removal Centre in the North East, pending a planned deportation flight to her native country of The Gambia.

“The lawyer working on Fatou’s case received a notification from the Home Office that the removal order has been cancelled until further notice.”

“They did not give another date and we don’t know if this means that they are cancelling the application. We hope this means that they have seen sense after all the information that has been sent to them.”

Lamine added: “We hope that her application to remain in this country on the basis of family life will now be accepted.

“If she is given leave to remain, she will be able to work, which she would like to do. We are very pleased but we know this is one victory and a bigger victory is needed.”

Lamine spoke to his sister on Tuesday, he said she was very pleased with this result but still feels ‘in limbo’ about what will happen next as she remains being held at the immigration centre in Derwentside.

Lamine added: “The lawyers are now preparing her case to be heard and we are hoping sense will prevail and that we can keep Fatou in this country with her partner, her son and the community she means a lot to.” He thanked the ECHO and everyone who has supported Fatou’s campaign and spread the word about her situation.

Campaigners will hold an online rally on Wednesday evening, featuring contributions from people and groups who know Fatou and are standing alongside her in her fight to safely remain in the UK.

The Liverpool ECHO