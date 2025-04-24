Senegal and Gambia better off in mutual defence agreement – Col Faye

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Colonel Omar Faye, the defence attaché at the Senegalese High Commission in Banjul has revealed that The Gambia and Senegal have gained a lot in terms of stability through the strong mutual defense cooperation between them.

Faye was briefing journalists on the recent visit of Senegal’s defence minister, General Birame Diop. The General completed a working visit to The Gambia this week.

Addressing the media on the minister’s visit and talks with his counterpart Serigne Modou Njie, Colonel Faye told reporters at his office that the visit is part of the routine high level exchange on the defence and security relation between the two states.

“Let me put it in context. In 2017, the Gambia and Senegal signed 15 agreements on defence and security. Key among these collaborations on security matters are joint border patrols, prevention of crime and subversive activities against one state from another state, sharing of intelligence on international crime among others,”he said.

Faye further explained that to ensure effective implementation of these, the two countries also signed a number of protocols which have so far resulted into even greater harmony in relations between the two countries’ defence and security organisations.

He said the annual Presidential Council meeting between the leaders of the countries consolidates the ties in defence and any other areas.

“General Diop’s visit is therefore apt, to push these strong ties through direct talks with key stakeholders. It is only through dialogue and exchange of ideas that a lot of understanding can be achieved,” Col Faye said.

He said the Senegalese minister was able to meet his counterpart, Sering Modou Njie, the National Assembly security committee and also visited key areas relevant to defence and security between the nations. President Barrow also received General Diop warmly despite his busy schedule as a testament of the importance he attached to relations between the two nations,” Col Faye said,

He said the outcomes from these collaborations, for example joint border patrols have ensured that our populations across from both sides of the border live in peace,” Col Faye said.

He said the joint collaboration between the two defence and security outfits is the single largest contributor to the enduring peace in the two nations.

”It makes it possible for the states to be each other’s protectors because any breach of peace from either side would affect both states. Senegal and The Gambia are inseparable in all aspects including culture, tradition arts etc. It is only logical that the two cooperate in securing the peace and stability of the nations,” the diplomatic soldier said. Col Faye, a product of many illustrious US military training institutions commended the government and people of The Gambia and Senegal and the commitment to the mutual development and welfare of the people of the two countries.