Mboob withdraws from CA leadership race

By Lamin Cham

Modou Mboob has announced he is quitting the race to challenge Dr Ismailia Ceesay for the leadership of the Citizen Alliance, CA.

In long statement shared with The Standard, Mboob said he took the decision in the supreme interest of peace and unity within the party.

”My motivation to run for leadership was rooted in the urgent need to revive the party and place it back on track after months of inactivity in national political discourse, but following the postponement of the December congress, the current leadership has made commendable strides in revitalising the party. and these efforts have rekindled enthusiasm within the party’s grassroots and, if sustained, will undoubtedly yield positive results.

In light of these developments, and following extensive consultations with regional leaders and close comrades who had expressed support for my candidature, I have been advised to pursue dialogue and reconciliation. It was proposed that we allow Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, the current leader, to complete his term in order to avoid unnecessary division within the party”, Mboob said.

He thanked his thanked his supporters and assured them that he will remain committed to the shared ideals of the party.