Police deny freeing suspected gays

By Tabora Bojang

Police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo has denied reports that the two men suspected of engaging in homosexual act and were arrested over the weekend have been unconditionally released from detention.

Popular Gambian affairs news portal What’s On Gambia reported yesterday that the suspects whose identities have not been revealed, were initially detained at the Police Anti-Crime headquarters in Banjulinding but subsequently released on “orders from higher authorities with no official charges proffered against them”.

It also quoted a source who indicated that the decision may be influenced by concerns over international reaction.

Contacted to comment on this, the police spokesperson told The Standard that the two suspects were released on bail while investigations continue.

Asked what the specific charges are, ASP Sisawo was not specific but suggested it is related to unnatural sex offence.

On Monday, police announced arresting the duo, aged 18 and 22, at Old Yundum where they allegedly committed the offence.