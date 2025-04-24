Security and Professionalism

- Advertisement -

Recently, in a video where a lady was allegedly caught stealing money from the Kanifing Municipal Council went viral on the internet due to the way and manner in which officers of the municipal police manhandled her. The video shows them stripping her in order to find the money.

Rights’ activists have condemned the behaviour of the municipal police as a violation of the rights of the accused. The incident has generated a lot of debate, especially on social media, with the municipality stating that there will be an investigation into the conduct of the officers.

This incident highlights several issues all of which should be looked into thoroughly with a view to finding solutions. The first, and perhaps the most important, is the desperation of the people due to the biting economic situation in the country.

- Advertisement -

This has gone to an extent that ladies will risk everything, the shame and embarrassment and all, just to steal something perhaps to put food on the table or cater for their children. There was a time when no one expected a lady to go stealing in broad daylight. It shows that the poverty and want has stripped away all sense of shame from the people.

The other aspect highlighted is the lack of professionalism in many, if not most, of the personnel of the security services in the country. True, these ones may not be expected to have the same level of training as the regular police; but still, one would expect that they would be trained enough to know how to deal with people in such situations, especially if the said people are women.

Whatever the outcome of the investigation proves, it is hoped that not only the KMC but other institutions wishing to use private security firms will make arrangements for the proper training of the officers they choose to work with. They should be trained enough to ensure that they know how to deal with people while safeguarding their human rights and dignity.

- Advertisement -

In the broader aspect of this case, all officials of the State must work harder to ameliorate the economic woes of the people of the country.