ARE REGIONAL FOOTBALL ASSOCIATIONS ABOVE THE LAW?

- Advertisement -

By Sadibou Kamaso

The incessant violations and lack of respect for Constitutions by a good number of the Regional Football Associations (RFAs) affiliated to The Gambia Football Federation has not only gone to an all-time alarming state but have now become awfully undesirable and horrendous. It is considered as one of the biggest breaches of the fundamental rights of their respective members. The seven (7) Regional Football Associations i.e BJLRFA, KMRFA, WCRFA, NBRFA, CRRFA and URRFA are all bound by their respective constitutions and this calls for the need for each of them to adhere to and respect the fundamental legal principles outlined therein. Adhering to the principles of a constitution doesn’t only mean that people voted into office should exercise their powers, it also implies that everyone bound by the constitution including those in power must follow the rules and limitations established by the constitution.

Recently, a number of notices have surfaced online notifying regional stakeholders of elective congresses dates. Despite almost all of the RFAs blatantly violating certain provisions in their respective constitutions with regards to notices of AGMS and Elective congress in their upcoming congresses, it seems there is no authority or body in this country paying attention to this or trying to police same. Does this mean that football governing bodies or establishments in this country are above the law? I am beginning to wonder whether Football Constitutions which are to be adopted by members at a General Assembly, registered at the Attorney General’s Chambers to make them valid and copies submitted at the National Sports Council and GNOC, have now become a tool to suppress and oppress stakeholders.

- Advertisement -

Each of the seven (7) RFAs have a clause touching and concerning elections in their respective constitution albeit different article numbers but all of them read as thus:

“Elections shall be conducted by an electoral committee which shall be elected by the general Assembly before the election in compliance with the electoral code”

Shockingly, most of the RFAs have not held any AGM since their last elections back in 2021 which is a constitutional requirement talk less of electing an electoral committee. Another serious violation of their constitution. I have personally not heard of or seen in any news outlet that a particular RFA has organized an AGM where activity reports and financial statements were given to members to scrutinize. Where is the transparency and accountability considering the amount of monies 3rd Division clubs and Clubs playing in the 3rd Division qualifiers pay to these RFAs?

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation leadership, over the years has been accused of interfering with regional elections so that people who support the agenda of the sitting executive get voted into office to enable them secure the 28 regional votes (i.e 4 votes per region). I have personally raised this issue at one of the Executive Meetings during my time as an Executive Member of the federation but nothing came out of it. Why should the GFF in fact conduct these elections when they clearly have an interest? I recently came across an elective congress notice from one of the regions where the position of General Secretary is up for elections yet letters of intention to contest for the same position are to be sent to the individual currently occupying that position. Where is the independence and transparency?

Now that majority of the RFA Executives have unlawfully and unilaterally scheduled their elections in May 2025, it would be interesting to see if any actions will be taken by the competent authorities in this country to draw their attentions to the provisions of their respective constitutions so that they adhere to same because no institution, establishment or body in this country is above the law.

The author is the leader of the Team Restore Confidence and critic of the Gambia Football Federation