The Gambia: A hidden seaside gem with stunning beaches, and rich cultural heritage in West Africa

Banjul, the capital city of The Gambia, stands as one of the most captivating yet overlooked destinations in Africa. Tucked on St. Mary’s Island, where the Gambia River meets the Atlantic Ocean, Banjul offers a stunning blend of cultural, historical, and natural attractions. Often overshadowed by more famous tourist hotspots like Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa, The Gambia sees a relatively small number of international visitors—just 790,000 in 2023. However, projections suggest that this number will rise to over a million by 2028, as global demand for travel to this West African gem grows.

For now, it remains a peaceful and less-explored corner of the continent, making it the perfect time to experience Banjul before the crowds arrive. With its laid-back atmosphere, beautiful beaches, rich cultural heritage, and wildlife experiences, Banjul is a destination that promises to leave visitors awe-struck and inspired. According to travel experts, including YouTuber Easy Travel Dude, Banjul is one of the African cities “you need to visit.” The city’s unique charm, combined with affordable prices and a range of experiences, makes it a must-see for travelers seeking an authentic and diverse African adventure.

A Vibrant Mix of Culture and History

Banjul’s vibrant culture is one of its standout features. Visitors to the city can explore various historical sites, such as Arch 22, a monument dedicated to the country’s independence. The structure also houses a textile museum, offering a glimpse into the traditional fabric of Gambian life. The African Heritage Museum further enhances the city’s cultural offerings, giving tourists the opportunity to explore the diverse history of The Gambia through its exhibits.

For history buffs, Banjul is home to James Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is deeply connected to the transatlantic slave trade. The island was used as a holding place for enslaved Africans before they were transported to the Americas. Visiting James Island offers an emotional and educational experience that connects visitors to an important chapter in history.

Banjul’s bustling markets, such as the famous Albert Market, also provide an exciting atmosphere. Here, travelers can shop for local handicrafts, souvenirs, and fresh produce, gaining insight into the daily lives of Gambians and experiencing the city’s dynamic energy.

Nature and wildlife: A gateway to Africa’s natural beauty

For nature enthusiasts, Banjul offers access to some of West Africa’s best wildlife experiences. The city is a gateway to several wildlife parks, including the Fathala and Abuko Nature Reserves. In these protected areas, visitors can spot monkeys, birds, and other native species while enjoying the serenity of the natural surroundings.

A boat ride through the River Gambia National Park, with its winding mangroves and wildlife-rich waterways, offers another immersive experience. The park allows tourists to get up close and personal with the region’s diverse ecosystems, providing the perfect opportunity for nature lovers to observe the local flora and fauna in their natural habitat.

Beach days and watersports in Banjul

Banjul Beach is a popular spot for relaxation and fun. The golden sands, crystal-clear waters, and lush greenery create an idyllic setting for a beach day. The climate in May, with temperatures averaging 33°C, ensures warm and sunny weather, ideal for enjoying the beach. The cool breeze from the Atlantic keeps things comfortable, and the occasional short rain shower can provide refreshing relief.

Visitors can indulge in various water sports, such as parasailing, banana boating, and boat rentals. These activities offer an adventurous twist to a day at the beach, ensuring there’s something for every type of traveller. Sun loungers and parasols are available for those who prefer a more relaxing experience, making it easy to unwind by the water.

Affordability: A budget-friendly African destination

Banjul offers excellent value for money, particularly for travellers seeking a more affordable destination. According to The Gambia Experience, a cup of coffee at a cafe or bar typically costs around D120 (approximately £1.30), while a local beer in a bar ranges from D200 to D250 (around £2.20 to £2.70). These prices make it a great choice for budget-conscious travellers looking for an affordable getaway without compromising on experiences.

Dining out is also affordable, with a three-course meal for two people costing between D2,500 and D4,000 (around £35 to £55), excluding drinks. For those looking to indulge in wine, a glass of house wine is priced as low as £3 per glass or £10.90 per bottle. These affordable prices make it easy for travellers to enjoy both local and international cuisine without breaking the bank.

Best time to visit: May’s perfect weather

May is an ideal time to visit Banjul, as the weather is hot, sunny, and dry, perfect for exploring the city and its surrounding areas. The tropical rains haven’t yet begun, and rainfall averages just 10mm during this month. Visitors can expect plenty of sunshine, with an average of 11 hours of daylight each day. The temperatures during May typically reach 33°C, but the cool breeze from the Atlantic keeps’ things comfortable. The sun also sets later in the evening, around 7:30 pm, offering visitors extended daylight hours to explore and enjoy everything Banjul has to offer.

Getting there: Affordable flights to Banjul

Traveling to Banjul is relatively easy and affordable. British travellers can fly to Banjul Airport (BJL) from Heathrow Airport for as little as £620 with Royal Air Maroc, which offers a one-stop flight via Casablanca. For those looking for comfortable accommodations, the stylish four-star Tamala Beach Resort in Serekunda offers premium garden-view rooms with a balcony starting at just £86 per night, including breakfast. For those preferring half-board, the rate rises to £129 per night, making it an affordable yet luxurious option for travellers.

The impact on the travel industry

Banjul, as part of The Gambia, is slowly gaining attention on the global tourism map, and it is expected to see a significant rise in visitors over the next few years. In 2023, The Gambia attracted 790,000 tourists, and this number is forecasted to exceed one million by 2028. As global interest in The Gambia’s natural beauty, culture, and affordability continues to rise, Banjul will likely see an increase in both international and regional tourists.

This increase in visitors will likely have a positive impact on the local economy, as tourism accounts for a significant portion of the country’s GDP. More tourists mean higher demand for accommodation, food, transportation, and local services, which can lead to job creation and infrastructure development. The government and local businesses will need to ensure that they are ready to handle the influx of tourists while maintaining the authenticity and charm of the city.

For the broader travel industry, Banjul’s rise as a must-visit destination offers exciting opportunities for tour operators, airlines, and hospitality providers to tap into a growing market. As more travelers seek out unique and off-the-beaten-path destinations, Banjul’s appeal as a hidden gem in Africa will continue to grow, attracting visitors looking for a blend of cultural immersion, natural beauty, and affordability.

Banjul – a must-visit seaside destination

With its affordable prices, stunning beaches, rich cultural heritage, and proximity to nature, Banjul offers an exceptional travel experience for those looking for something different from the typical African tourist destinations. The city is an ideal destination for travellers seeking an authentic and immersive experience, all while enjoying warm weather, beautiful beaches, and budget-friendly prices.

As tourism to The Gambia continues to grow, Banjul will likely become a more prominent destination in the global tourism scene. Now is the perfect time to explore this hidden gem before the rest of the world catches on. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a nature lover, or someone simply looking for a relaxing beach holiday, Banjul has something for everyone.

