A moral appeal for integrity in representing Gambia

Dear Editor,

While advocating for national progress is commendable, exploiting systemic suffering for political or financial gain is unconscionable. The Gambia’s healthcare system remains in crisis: maternal mortality stands at 597 deaths per 100,000 live births (WHO, 2020), among the highest globally, while under-five mortality is 47 deaths per 1,000 live births (UNICEF, 2023).

Hospitals lack basic supplies; patients are forced to buy their medications, and underpaid healthcare workers struggle in crumbling facilities. To claim “state-of-the-art healthcare” amidst such glaring inequity is not only false but deeply insulting to families grieving preventable losses. Monetising misery while ignoring the cries of the poor betrays the very Pan-African principles of solidarity and justice you claim to uphold.

We urge you to reflect on your humanity. Gambians are not commodities to be bartered for clout or profit. Amplify our nation’s potential truthfully; by advocating for equitable investment in healthcare, education, and infrastructure, not political theatrics that erase our struggles. Honour the resilience of Gambians by aligning your actions with their dignity, not distorting their reality. Let conscience guide you: stand with us, not *above* us. The world needs authentic allies, not opportunists. Do right by The Gambia, its people deserve nothing less.

Shame cannot coexist with integrity. Choose wisely.

Nyang Njie

Banjul

If it looks like a rat and smells like a rat, then it’s a rat

Dear Editor,

You be the judge, but statistics never lie, and they are the best indicators of things that plague a nation. The question we need to ask is whether Gambia is a corrupt nation. Please let me know your take.

1. 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) Score of 38/100

The Gambia scored 38 out of 100 in the 2024 CPI, indicating a perception of significant public sector corruption. Scores below 50 are considered to reflect serious corruption issues, and The Gambia has historically averaged just 30.68 points since 2003.

2. Ranked 96th out of 180 Countries in 2024;

The Gambia’s global corruption rank improved to 96th place in 2024, up from 110th in 2022. However, this still places it in the bottom half of countries surveyed, with neighbouring Senegal ranking significantly higher at 69th (score: 45/100).

3. Persistent Public Sector Mismanagement

Reports highlight systemic issues such as misuse of public funds for ceremonies, travel, and vehicles, alongside poor service delivery and environmental degradation due to illegal land allocations and sand mining. These practices are linked to weak accountability frameworks, as noted by my comrade Madi Jobarteh of the Edward Francis Small Centre, which declared 2025 the “Year of Transparency and Accountability” to address these challenges.

4. Stagnant Anti-Corruption Progress;

While The Gambia’s CPI score improved slightly (from 37 in 2021 to 38 in 2024), this aligns with a global trend of stagnation. Over the past decade, 131 countries worldwide have made no significant progress in combating corruption, and The Gambia’s incremental gains remain insufficient to address entrenched issues.

5. Legacy of Authoritarian Rule and Economic Impact;

The IMF notes that decades of authoritarian governance under Yahya Jammeh left institutions “broken” and the economy “bankrupt,” with public debt reaching 120% of GDP in 2017. Corruption during this period exacerbated poverty, unemployment, and inequality, with ongoing challenges in rebuilding trust and institutional integrity.

Nyang Njie

Banjul