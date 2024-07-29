Migrant boat capsizes off the coast of Nouakchott, Mauritania

- Advertisement -

Press release

Banjul, The Gambia – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad expresses its deep regret and utmost concern regarding the tragic boat incident on the coast of Mauritania on July 22, 2024.

According to reports received, the boat carrying about 300 migrants countered adverse weather conditions, leading to the unfortunate incident near Nouakchott’s coastal waters. The Gambian Embassy in Mauritania confirmed 43 survivors including 4 women and 4 children and 14 deaths. This devastating incident has resulted in the loss of numerous lives and leaves the Ministry profoundly saddened.

The Government of the Republic of The Gambia extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected by this tragic event.

In response to this distressing incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Gambian Embassy in Mauritania is actively coordinating with relevant authorities and the International Organization for Migration, to ensure a comprehensive and swift response.

The Government of The Gambia is committed to addressing the root causes of irregular migration and will continue to work closely with partners, including neighboring countries and relevant local stakeholders to enhance cooperation and implement comprehensive strategies to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

As we mourn the loss of precious lives in this tragic incident, we reaffirm our commitment to encourage a safe, orderly, and regular migration. May the Almighty God grant the departed souls eternal peaceful rest in paradise.