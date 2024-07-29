Cuban National Rebellion Day celebrated in Gambia with call for unity

- Advertisement -

Banjul, July 28. – The Cuban Medical Brigade (BMC) in Gambia and friends in this West African nation celebrated last Friday the National Rebellion Day of the Caribbean Island with a call for unity, peace and solidarity among peoples.

In a colorful and emotional event for the 71st anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, led by Fidel Castro on July 26, 1953, the BMC collaborators also demanded the end of the US blockade and the exclusion of their country from Washington’s spurious list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Only with unity, which Fidel always proclaimed, can the complex situation that the largest of the Antilles is experiencing due to the severe economic, financial and commercial siege that successive White House administrations have imposed on it be overcome, Cuban health professionals expressed in a Declaration on the occasion of the historic date that marked the resumption of the struggle for independence of their people.

In the same text, they demanded that the US remove Cuba from the list of supposedly terrorist countries, an arbitrary measure maintained by Washington that seeks to justify and has intensified the blockade of the island.

At the central event held in Banjul on July 26, the designated new Gambian ambassador in Havana, Seyaka Sonko, and the always supportive brothers, Joseph Modou Peh Grant, president of the Friendship Association, Peter Goddard, and the director of the central hospital of this capital, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, were present.

In their speeches at the event, Sonko, Grant and Goddard also spoke out against the blockade and the inclusion of Cuba in the absurd White House list of nations that promote terrorism.

They also thanked Cuba for the solidarity provided by the oldest Antillean archipelago to this sister African nation, especially in the health field.

For their part, the head of the BMC, Dr. Juan Oquendo Montes, and the Cuban ambassador here, Rubén G. Abelenda, took the opportunity to congratulate all the collaborators of the health mission in Gambia for having been selected as outstanding for their work in 2023.