PS Yabou discusses impact of migration at interregional dialogue in Banjul

Lang Yabou, the Permanent Secretary 1 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, has been speaking about the impact of migration on the country both as a host to migrants and citizens seeking greener pasture elsewhere.

Addressing the interregional dialogue for inter-state consultation mechanisms on migration in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean held on 23-24 July 2024, Mr Yabou assured The Gambia’s commitment in collaborating with other regions to face pressing challenges of migration.

“Migration is a global phenomenon that impacts individuals, families, communities, and nations. It is a multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive and coordinated response from all stakeholders involved.

The interregional dialogue provides a valuable platform for sharing experiences, best practices, and innovative solutions to address the challenges and opportunities presented by migration.

Today’s meeting marks an important step towards fostering greater understanding, cooperation, and partnership between Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

By engaging in constructive dialogue and exchange, we aim to strengthen our collective efforts to promote safe, orderly, and regular migration, protect the rights of migrants, and harness the potential of migration for sustainable development,” he said.

His speech reads in part: “The Gambia as a Global Champion of the Global Compact on Migration is like many countries, a nation deeply affected by migration. Our citizens have left home in search of economic opportunities and a better future for themselves and their families. At the same time, our country has also been a destination for migrants from other countries seeking refuge or employment.

Therefore, it is crucial for us, as a nation, to have a whole-of-society approach to managing migration effectively. This requires collaboration and cooperation among key stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, international partners, and the private sector.

The National Coordinating Mechanism on Migration set up by Government is an important platform for fostering this collaboration. It serves as a forum where we can exchange knowledge, share best practices, and develop strategies to address the various dimensions of migration, including migration governance, remittances, protection of migrants’ rights, and addressing the root causes of irregular migration.

Furthermore, this mechanism will enable us to align our efforts with regional and international frameworks, such as the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration. By doing so, we leverage the support and expertise of our international partners in addressing the challenges we face.

Before I conclude, please allow me to thank and recognize the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in complementing government efforts in Diaspora and Migration management in the Gambia.

Finally, as we embark on this interregional dialogue, let us remember that behind every statistic and policy decision are real people with hopes, dreams, and aspirations.

Let us approach our discussions with empathy, respect, and a commitment to upholding the dignity and rights of all migrants, regardless of their status or background.

Our discussions of migration, must always bear in mind the importance of safeguarding the rights of migrants and the multiple challenges that they continue to face in many places around the world.

They are the people out there to do all kinds of jobs. In many places, they grow the food that both major and minor supermarkets sell, they make our hospitals and schools work, keep our communities safe and continue to be the source of livelihood for families and development for both their countries of origin and destination. Hence, they need our support.”