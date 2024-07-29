Jawara donates D1.2 million worth of solar street lights to Sanyang

- Advertisement -

The GACH Sand Mining Company donated 300 solar street lights worth D1.2 million to the community of Sanyang on Friday.

The donation is part of the mining company’s social responsibility.

The Sanyang ward councillor, Boto Bojang, said his office wrote to the mining company requesting solar street lights for the areas of the village that do not have electricity.

- Advertisement -

“The idea is to deter thieves and ensure a more conducive environment for the people of Sanyang,” he said.

He praised the management of the company for such a gesture, saying that mining has been going on in Sanyang for decades, but they did little or nothing at all until GACH started mining there.

“GACH has really benefited our community through the construction of mosques, police stations, health facilities, women’s gardens, football fields, and solar street lights,” he said.

- Advertisement -

A member of the village council of elders, Saikou Kombeh Bojang, thanked GACH Global and its CEO, Abubakary Jawara, for their continued support and cordial relationship they continued to share with the villagers.

Amadou Manneh, GACH Mining Site Manager, buttressed the relations between the company and the Sanyang community, noting that his company will continue to effect changes in the lives of the communities because they are part of those communities.

Manneh promised that his company would continue to reach out and help where necessary.

Yusupha Jassey said it’s been a hundred years since mining started in the Sanyang community, but that all they knew was that they lost so many of their animals to the truck drivers who only drive carelessly and damage roads.

“We only came to benefit from sand mining when GACH Mining Company Limited started mining in our communities. We had numerous benefits, ranging from schools, solar street lights, a mosque, a police station, and the rehabilitation of the ward health centre. They also sponsored youth football tournaments and scholarships for our children. I can’t name all that we benefited from and will continue to benefit from the GACH Sand Mining, but all that I asked for is a much more cordial relationship,” he said.