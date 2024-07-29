Gambian civil servants conclude capacity building in India

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A two-week capacity-building for Gambian civil servants has concluded in New Delhi. The programme was organised by the National Centre for Good Governance in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. The programme was attended by 45 officers from various countries, including The Gambia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, the Seychelles, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

The officers were provided with training on a range of topics, including the Universal Pension Scheme in Bangladesh, the PM’s Ten Special Initiatives, Five Tools for Good Governance, and Smart Bangladesh: The Road to Prosperity.

The valedictory session of the programme was addressed by V. Srinivas, Director General of NCGG and Secretary to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). In his speech, he lauded the developmental partnership between India and Bangladesh and emphasised that the capacity-building programme has empowered Bangladesh Civil Service Officers with new governance paradigms and initiatives.

During the valedictory session, various groups of participants presented on key topics.