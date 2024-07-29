Lady Chilel, others join KairCLO’s conservation week activities

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Kairaba Conservation and Leadership Organization under the patronage of former First Lady Chilel Jawara embarked on a series of environmental conservation and protection initiatives in observance of the Kairaba Gambia Climate Action and Conservation Week.

The Kairaba Conservation and Leadership Organisation was established by individuals from all walks of life to support the conservation and protection of Gambia`s environment through the implementation of the visionary characteristics of the Banjul Declaration made by former president Jawara in 1977 to call attention and appeal for the preservation of the environment, and the dwindling flora and fauna in the country.

- Advertisement -

Madam Jawara, a staunch advocate for environmental conservation, was joined by Banjul Mayor Rohey Lowe, First Lady Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow and other distinguished women leaders in the Gambia for the Mothers of the Nation Tree Planting Ceremony which saw the planting of coconut trees at the Banjul McCarthy Square.

It is part of celebrations of former president Sir Dawda’s centenary. It also coincides with World Mangrove Day which is celebrated on July 26 every year to raise awareness of the importance of mangrove ecosystems, while promoting their sustainable use, management and conservation.

The chairperson of KairaCLO, Almameh Fanding Taal, said the organisation believes the best way to remember Sir Dawda is to bring meaningful impactful projects aimed at combating climate change for sustainable socio-economic development.

- Advertisement -

He said the intention is to expand these tree growing exercises across the country as part of a larger project aiming to mainstream the role of women and children in the fight against climate change with a target to plant 1 million trees in the next 5 years.

According to Mr Taal, the Climate Action and Conservation Week will also witness a series of activities to raise awareness about climate challenges to help mitigate its adverse impacts including a forum on climate justice, a quiz competition, essay competition for school children, expo and green innovations and distribution of the Banjul Declaration document nationwide. “We are hoping in partnership with UTG to start a seminar, workshop and training program on climate awareness. We want to come up with strategies, frameworks and recommendations and global findings on climate efforts that we hope to share with the government as far as adaptation and smart climate technologies are concerned. We want to announce the setting up of a “Senela Tesito” scheme to create green job opportunities for young people and provide training opportunities for them to learn about biodiversity and conservation skills.”

Speaking at the tree planting in Banjul, Mayor Rohey Lowe called on President Barrow to rename the McCarthy Square after the late former president Jawara and also declare a national initiative to reflect on Jawara’s conservation leadership unique contribution to preserve the environment.