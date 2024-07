- Advertisement -

Senegalese Navy’s high seas patrol vessel NIANI has intercepted a canoe off the coast of Saint-Louis on July 26, 2024. The vessel was carrying 187 Gambians, 15 Senegalese, and other nationals from the sub-region. In total, 209 migrants who had departed from Barra in The Gambia were handed over to the relevant authorities.

This came hot on the heels of a boat disaster in Mauritania where 15 Gambians have been confirmed dead.