How to fight toxic political rhetoric in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Mai Ahmad Fatty

In the journey of building a peaceful and prosperous nation, truth must never be sacrificed on the altar of partisanship.

Today, our political conversations too often echo division instead of dialogue. We are witnessing a dangerous trend where objectivity is dismissed, and the merit of an idea is judged not by its substance, but by its source.

- Advertisement -

To commend government for what is right, while constructively criticising what is wrong, is not inconsistency. It is called integrity. That is what objective minded responsible citizenship does.

It is not weakness to acknowledge success, even when it comes from political rivals. It is called strength. It is wisdom. It is patriotism. Where we differ in vision, let us still recognise progress when it happens, for doing so builds credibility, fosters trust, and keeps the nation moving forward.

The role of the opposition is not to oppose for the sake of opposing. It is to offer alternatives, to keep government accountable, and to ensure that power always serves the people and not the other way around. This settled political practice on the part of certain leaders who also influence and sponsor their surrogates or social media lackeys to vilify their perceived adversaries with insults and manufactured or distorted facts unwittingly project the type of future government they intend to impose on Gambians. Reflexive rejection of every policy, no matter how beneficial or progressive, does not strengthen democracy. It weakens it.

- Advertisement -

Those who silence or shame others for recognising good in a political opponent should appreciate that political maturity demands fairness, not blind loyalty. Our allegiance must be to the truth, not to tribe or party.

Equally important is the principle of freedom of expression. Every Gambian has the right, both morally and constitutionally, to express their views on national matters without fear, without insult, and without intimidation. It is not a crime to disagree. It is not disloyal to question authority. It is not wrong to hold a different view. What is wrong both morally and legally, is to attack, shame, or attempt to silence someone simply because their opinion challenges your own.

This intolerant trend in Gambian political culture should end. When free speech is crushed by public scorn or partisan mobs, democracy suffers. When people are afraid to speak their minds, the nation loses valuable perspectives and truth itself becomes endangered.

I share the view of Sir Dawda Jawara that peace is not the absence of criticism but the presence of justice, tolerance and balance. Equally, it is my considered view that stability is not maintained by silence, but by constructive engagement. Peace, stability, and national security begin with how we speak to, and about, each other. The words we use matter. The tone we set matters. Let us reject the toxic rhetoric that fuels hatred and division.

Let us embrace a higher standard of political engagement; one that values respect over rivalry, unity over uniformity, and dialogue over diatribe. Let us teach our youths that political maturity is not demonstrated by how loudly we speak, but how wisely we listen.

The Gambia is bigger than any party, any leader, or any ideology. The Gambia belongs to all of us. We owe it to her and to the future generations to rise above petty politics, and speak with the voice of wisdom, of nationhood, and of peace.

May our words build, not break. May our politics heal, not harm. The Gambia deserves no less.

Era of fake news

In this era of astounding misinformation and disinformation enterprise, fake news has become the norm

Consequently, public engagement to sanitise distorted narratives and persistent vigilance are imperative. Two fake news spread by my political enemies continue to stand out and I intend to address them for the last time.

On my alleged inconsistency in praising and criticising government:

Criticism does not make you an enemy of the state. Likewise, praise does not make you, its servant. What makes you credible is the ability to be honest, not obsessed.

To those accusing me of inconsistency for both praising and criticising the government, let me be clear: it is intellectual laziness to assume that holding nuanced views means lacking principles. If in my view something is right, I will say so. Equally, if something is wrong in my view, I will say so. That’s not inconsistency. That’s integrity.

In fact, unyielding, bitter criticism of everything the government does, without exception, is not patriotism. It is fanaticism. Again, constant, uncritical praise is not loyalty. It is sycophancy. I stand for truth, not tribalism. My only loyalty is to The Gambia, not to a permanent position of attack or applause.

The day we lose the ability to think for ourselves and speak honestly, even when it challenges our own camps, is the day democracy dies.

On joining the government alliance:

There are those questioning our party’s decision to join the government coalition. Let me be crystal clear: this was not a personal decision. It was not made in private. It was not a favour. It was a resolution passed by our National Congress on the 30th December 2023 at Farafenni, made by delegates of the party—our highest and sovereign decision-making body.

As party leader, it is not my role to defy the will of the Congress. If I did, I would have no business remaining in leadership. The decision was binding, and I implemented it with discipline and respect for party democracy.

To those who may disagree: your disagreement does not give you the right to dictate our internal affairs. In a democracy, political pluralism must be upheld. You are free to believe in your vision; but equally, we are free to chart our own path. That is the very soul of constitutional freedom.

What is dangerous is when supporters of other political parties try to impose their views on ours, or vilify other Gambians for their political choices. That is not democracy. That is ideological dictatorship wearing the mask of activism.

Unprecedented times

We live in unprecedented times when the established global order is being rapidly relegated and leadership is being tested not just by promises made, but by priorities chosen. President Adama Barrow’s government has chosen to invest boldly and deliberately in four core pillars: roads, energy, healthcare, and education infrastructure. These are not abstract development goals. They are the cornerstones of prosperity and the building blocks of any modern, self-sustaining society.

Why these priorities matter

No country can thrive without a strong backbone of infrastructure. Roads connect communities to opportunities such as markets, schools, hospitals, and each other. Energy powers industries, households, education, and digital innovation. A resilient healthcare system protects the nation’s most valuable asset, and that is our citizens. An accessible, quality education system is the engine of upward mobility, civic awareness, and economic transformation.

These four areas are not isolated. They are interconnected and cross-cutting. Quality roads and energy drive commerce and unlock rural economies. Better health means a more productive workforce. Education empowers innovation and leadership for tomorrow. These are not luxuries. They are essential preconditions for job creation, private sector growth, trade expansion, and national competitiveness.

Public concerns

We fully acknowledge the legitimate concerns of many Gambians from the rising cost of living to the pressure of inflation on household incomes. We recognise that there remains a frustrating gap between wages and basic needs. Yet, it must be acknowledged that no government in our history has increased salaries as frequently and significantly as the current government. That is a step in the right direction, though not the final solution.

We also recognise public frustration over corruption and governance lapses. These are not just complaints. They are calls to action. Although important progress has been made, the fight against corruption must be relentless, impartial, and grounded in systems and not slogans.

There is also legitimate concern about the slow pace of reforms. The aspirations of many citizens demand a faster, deeper, and more transformative agenda. We must humbly accept that by now, the impact of reforms should have been more strongly felt. While we must take a moment to appreciate the strides already made, we must equally admit that it is not enough. The urgency of now demands greater resolve, accelerated action, and bold implementation. The will for reform must be matched by a pace that meets the moment.

The concerns about national security and crime are equally valid. No family should go to bed uncertain of their safety. Yet, we must also understand the complexity of modern threats, ranging from unemployment to global criminal networks, and work together, not in blame but in partnership, to find sustainable solutions.

Way ahead

Despite these challenges, our future remains full of possibility. The foundations being laid today brick by brick, reform by reform, are what will carry The Gambia into a more stable, equitable, and prosperous era. Yet, we must not build just roads and hospitals. We must also build consensus, unity, and shared purpose.

We commend all critics who continue to engage in civic discourse. Their voices are not enemies of the state. They are part of the active citizenship that sustains democracy. We must also cultivate a culture of mutual respect where disagreement does not descend into disdain, and where diversity of opinion is not viewed as disloyalty.

This moment does not call for division, but for collective resolve. Let us not lose sight of what binds us, and that is the dream of a better Gambia. That dream is not the property of any one party, region, or ideology. It belongs to every citizen, and its achievement will take all of us.

Together, let us build, because what we build now, will build us tomorrow.