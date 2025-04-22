Destigmatising sexual health: Open communication for a healthier you

- Advertisement -

By Professor Dr Atif Amin Al Hussaini

Sexual and reproductive health (SRH) is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being in all aspects relating to the reproductive system and its functions.

It implies that people have:

- Advertisement -

● The right to have a satisfying and safe sex life, free from coercion, discrimination, and violence

● The ability to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when, and how often to do so ● Access to accurate information and safe, effective, affordable, and acceptable contraceptive methods

● Access to safe abortion services

- Advertisement -

● Access to other sexual and reproductive health care services, including for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), cervical cancer, and other reproductive cancers Key aspects of SRH:

● Physical health: This includes being free from sexually transmitted infections (STIs), reproductive cancers, and other reproductive health problems.

● Mental health: This includes having a positive body image, feeling good about sexuality, and being able to make healthy sexual choices.

● Social well-being: This includes having healthy relationships, being free from discrimination and violence, and having access to education and resources.

Importance of SRH: SRH is important for everyone, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status. It is essential for:

● Individual well-being: SRH allows people to make informed choices about their bodies and lives, and to live healthy and fulfilling lives.

● Community development: When people have good SRH, they are more likely to be healthy, productive, and contribute to their communities.

● Economic development: SRH can help to reduce poverty and inequality by empowering people to make decisions about their families and futures.

Examples of SRH services:

● Family planning services, including counselling, contraception, and abortion

● STI testing and treatment

● Maternal and newborn health care

● Cancer screening and treatment

● HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and care

● Mental health services, including counseling for sexual violence Challenges to SRH:

● Stigma and discrimination

● Lack of access to information and services

● Poverty and inequality

● Gender-based violence

● Harmful traditional practices Working towards SRH for all: There are many things that can be done to improve SRH for all, including:

● Investing in SRH services

● Raising awareness about SRH

● Addressing stigma and discrimination

● Empowering women and girls

● Promoting gender equality

● Holding governments accountable for their commitments to SRH Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Challenges in Gambia The Gambia faces various challenges regarding sexual and reproductive health (SRH). Here are some key points: High maternal mortality ratio (MMR): Despite some progress, the MMR in Gambia remains high at 556 per 100,000 live births (2019). This indicates limited access to quality healthcare and skilled birth attendants during pregnancy and childbirth. Early marriage and adolescent pregnancy: Over 19% of women aged 20-24 years gave birth before 18, with rural areas having even higher rates. Early marriage and pregnancy contribute to maternal health risks, limit education and economic opportunities, and perpetuate the cycle of poverty. Gender-based violence: Intimate partner violence affects around 29% of married women aged 15-49, hindering access to SRH services and overall well-being. Limited access to SRH services: Rural areas lack qualified personnel, facilities, and essential supplies, creating disparities in access to contraception, STI testing and treatment, and other services. Cultural and religious norms: Stigma surrounding sex and sexuality, combined with certain traditional practices like female genital mutilation (FGM), limit open discussions and informed decision-making about SRH. Inadequate sex education: Comprehensive sexuality education is often absent, leaving young people vulnerable to misinformation, risky behaviours, and unplanned pregnancies. HIV/AIDS prevalence: While on the decline, HIV/AIDS remains a concern, with women disproportionately affected. Limited access to testing, treatment, and prevention programmes poses challenges. Economic factors: Poverty and gender inequality restrict access to SRH services, education, and resources, further exacerbating existing challenges.

Addressing these challenges requires:

● Increased investment in SRH services and infrastructure, especially in rural areas.

● Empowering women and girls through education and economic opportunities.

● Promoting gender equality and combating harmful traditional practices.

● Implementing comprehensive sexuality awareness tailored to different age groups.

● Strengthening health systems and ensuring access to essential supplies and medications.

● Raising awareness about SRH rights and services, challenging stigma and discrimination. By addressing these challenges, Gambia can move towards achieving better SRH outcomes and ensuring the well-being and development of its population.

Additional resources:

● Reproductive Health in The Gambia, World Health Organisation:

● Country Programme Document (CPD) in the context of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), UNFPA:

● Sexual and reproductive health of adolescents and young people in Gambia: a systematic review, The Pan African Medical Journal: https://www.panafrican-med-journal.com/content/article/40/22/full There’s a complex relationship between junk food and Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH), with potential negative and positive influences depending on the specific context and factors involved. Here’s a breakdown: Negative contributions of junk food to SRH:

● Nutritional deficiencies: Junk food often lacks essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and protein, crucial for reproductive health and development in both men and women. Deficiencies can affect fertility, pregnancy outcomes, and overall well-being.

● Obesity and related health issues: Excessive junk food consumption can lead to obesity, increasing the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). These conditions can impact hormone regulation, ovulation, and overall reproductive health.

● Early puberty: Studies suggest a link between high-calorie, processed foods and earlier puberty onset, particularly in girls. This can have social and psychological consequences and increase vulnerability to certain health risks.

● Sexual dysfunction: Obesity and related health issues can contribute to erectile dysfunction in men and decreased libido in both sexes.