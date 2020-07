- Advertisement -

The Gambia has registered 14 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 78.

This is the highest daily record of cases since the first was confirmed in March.

The cases are 13 Gambians,1 Senegalese; 8 health workers, 2 housewives,1 carpenter and 1 businesswoman.

According to officials 34 have recovered,3 deaths, 316 in quarantine and 24 completed quarantine.