Gambia joins world Junkanoo festival family

By Fatou Saho

The Gambia formally became a member of the World Junkanoo Festival on Thursday with the launching of the national chapter of this international movement.

The festival is a bridge between mainland Africa, the Caribbean, and all the Afro-descendants in the Diaspora, from Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and South America, serving as a means to bring them together to celebrate their cultural heritage and to educate the current generation of the age-long tradition. Each year, Junkanoo festival member countries meet at one venue to celebrate the organization and its mandate. This year’s event is scheduled for Toronto, Canada in May.

The Gambian chapter was launched through the initiative of the Senegambia Diaspora for trade and investment led by Manjang Cham, in collaboration with the National Center for Arts and Culture under the Ministry of Tourism.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Cham, the country coordinator of the initiative, said the Gambia with her rich culture and tradition means that by necessity the country should be a natural member of the Junkanoo festival.

“All what the cultural instruments and values the festival celebrates and promotes are found in this country long time ago”, Cham said, adding that the organizers of the world Junkanoo festival and exhibition, have become focused and strategic in their approach as critical enablers in order to maintain and improve upon their competitiveness.

“We are under no illusion that the Junkanoo festival has the potential to create platform through which an instrument of cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels between the Canadian government and the government of all the participating countries can develop from strength to strength for the benefit of their respective citizens. The Gambia is proud to associate with such a global foundation and initiative which is the Junkanoo festival foundation, “Cham explained.

Sanna Jarju, an official of the NCAC, said it is important to embrace this initiative.

A senior human resource and admin manager at Gambia Tourism Board, Saja Sambou said the World Junkanoo festival has the potential to promote the cultural endowments of the Smiling Coast in Canada and at the same time entice Canadians to visit and experience the tourism credentials and interact with the friendly people of The Gambia.