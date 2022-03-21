￼Nawec visits OMVG energy project sites in Brikama, Jabang

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

The National Water and Electricity Company recently conducted a site visit to the OMVG project substations in Brikama and Jabang.

The substations are linked to NAWEC network for the distribution of power. The Soma substation has started running in October 2021. The Gambia is expecting 70MW of power by the end of this year.

The site visit kicked off in Brikama which is expected to be commissioned this month, March, while Jabang is still under construction and expected to be commissioned soon.

The project involves a 1677km long 225KV interconnection line connecting the Gambia, Senegal, Guinea Conakry, and Guinea Bissau.

According to the Public Relations Officer of NAWEC, Pierre Sylva, the purpose of the site visit is to assure Gambians that Nawec is working to meet the demands of its customers.

“This is to assure the Gambian people that despite the trouble that we have been going through the years for not being able to meet the required capacity of power-electricity to the Gambian people especially the Greater Banjul Area, we are also not sitting on our laurels and folding our hands to see things happen like that because customers are the people who enable us to do what we are doing. We depend on our customers to be able to get the financial needs that we need to keep this company operating,” he said.

TBEA, the contracted company building the Jabang OMVG sub-station, the contractor Danial Tan told reporters that the project assigned to them would be finished on time.

He said: “Most of the civil works have been completed and also most of the fencing is almost done. After completion, this project will be interconnected with those high voltage transmission lines to import the green energy from the OMVG Subregion.