President Barrow commends AUF initiative

Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie -AUF West-Africa Regional Director, Professor Oiudad Tebba Friday visited President Barrow to brief him on the AUF Conference on scientific publication and academic mobility.

President Barrow warmly welcomed AUF Rector Professor Slim Khalmous and the Regional Director at State House in Banjul on Thursday morning. He thanked them for supporting the University of The Gambia with lecturers, noting the challenges of maintaining highly qualified lecturers. The President appreciated the confidence AUF has in The Gambia for hosting its annual conference.

Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie-AUF programme has supported the University of The Gambia in terms of academic mobility and the development of the first employability centre in Brikama, which supports students in careers and creates new job opportunities. “Students experience is a key aspect of what we are trying to do so that we can have expertise across the continent.” Said the Vice-Chancellor of UTG, Professor Robinson. He further expressed gratitude to AUF for such an initiative designed to transform the mindset of the students. “Our students will have the opportunity to be mentored and trained on various aspects, particularly creating their jobs.” He added.

Reacting to the news of establishing a fully equipped employability Centre at Brikama to prepare students for life after university, President Barrow was delighted that it would link education and employment opportunities for students to leave the university with a mind that they could create their job opportunities. He stressed the importance of students having confidence in making their livelihood initiatives. He emphasised that such initiatives would align with his government’s reforms to bring new initiatives and impact the people’s lives.

The UTG is a non-French member of the AUF, with over a thousand members.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Mamadou Tangara, Minister for MoHERST, Professor Pierre Gomez and Permanent Secretary Dr Yusupha Touray accompanied the AUF team to the State House.