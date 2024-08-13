GAMBIA, SENEGAL MEET TO THRASH OUT TRANSIT TRADE

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

At least six ministers from The Gambia and Senegal will meet in Mansakonko today to discuss the e- tracking system which tracks vehicles with goods in transit so that they don’t evade tax. The introduction faced resistance from Senegalese truck operators and their union who claimed they were not told in advance as provided for in agreements covering trade across the country’s borders.

The initial resistance and reciprocal action by Gambian transport operators led to a standoff, prompting the intervention of the two governments.

According to the Gambia Revenue Authority, the implementors of the e-tracking, the measure is not new because there have always been a manual escort and tracking of vehicles loaded with goods in transit.

“What had happened is that the e-tracking is replacing the manual. In fact, the e-tracking is even cheaper,” a source familiar with the issue told The Standard.

Our source said the e-tracking is one of many digitalization efforts in strengthening the government’s policy to enhance revenue collection.

Yesterday, an official source told The Standard that ministers of trade, transport and finance of Senegal accompanied by their technical experts will arrive in The Gambia to meet with their Gambian counterparts. The meeting will be held in Mansakonko.