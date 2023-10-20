Gambia signs hydrogen exploration agreement at Africa energy week

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and H2 Gambia Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Genesis, have inked an agreement on hydrogen exploration in the MSGBC country.

The deal was signed during the first day of African Energy Week (AEW) at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa.

Signed by Ben Sayers, Director of Hydrogen Genesis, and Sheik Omar Bittaye, Director of Petroleum of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, The Gambia, in the presence of the country’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Hon. Abdoulie Jobe, the deal paves the way for the two parties to cooperate on research to determine The Gambia’s onshore hydrogen potential.

Bittaye said the deal allows for extensive research to be undertaken over a period of one year and forms part of the country’s energy decarbonization efforts.

Commenting on the role of the project on local content development, Bittaye added that “in the event we find commercial hydrogen prospects, the deal will enable the optimization of the entire hydrogen and energy value chain, which will in turn create more job and economic growth opportunities for the local people.”

A new deal will also be signed to allow hydrogen production in the event H2 Gambia Limited discovers commercial-scale hydrogen resources in the country. The deal comes at a time. The Gambia is maximizing its energy exploration efforts through partnerships with global oil, gas, and hydrogen energy companies to ensure energy security and affordability.

Organised by Energy Capital & Power, #AEW2023 takes place this week in Cape Town under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030.

Source: www.AECWeek.com