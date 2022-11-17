Gambia to host African religious ministers and Ulamas conference

Press release

Under the auspices of the President Adama Barrow, the government of The Gambia will host the Conference of African Ulamas and Religious Affairs Ministers on the 6th December 2022. The event is organized by the Muslim World League in partnership with the government under the theme: “Promotion of Peace, Understanding, and Unity among Communities and Nations”. Underlying the theme is the belief that extending the bridges of dialogue and cooperation is the only way to realize a world full of peace, justice, and coexistence. It is expected that 1500 people, including international and domestic delegates, will attend the event, which will be held at the prestigious Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Bijilo. A number of Heads of State and other high-profile guests from the region and beyond are also expected to attend. The Minister of Lands, Regional Government, Religious and NGO Affairs. Sheriff Abba Sanyang, the Chairperson of the local coordinating committee, said of the event: “As the bastion of oneness and tolerance, The Gambia is proud to be associated with such a noble cause geared towards spreading the Islamic message of peace, love, and unity”, Minister Sanyang added: ”As a country, we stand ready to receive our brothers and sisters in keeping with our well-deserved hospitality and reputation as the smiling coast of Africa”. The 2022 Conference of African Ulamas will bring together Ministers of Religious Affairs, leading Islamic scholars, policymakers, youths, students, organizations, and community leaders across Africa to discuss and advance Islamic values that promote peace, tolerance, and love.