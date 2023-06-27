Gambian charged with attempted murder of fellow Gambian in Italy

Italian police have arrested and charged a young Gambian man for attempted murder.

The man, whose name has been withheld, reportedly stabbed another Gambian following a brawl in a bar in the northern Italian city of Bologna over the weekend. Both men are said to be in their early twenties.

According to Rai News 24, a television channel owned and operated by state-owned public broadcaster RAI – Radiotelevisione italiana, the incident happened in a club on Pietramellara Avenue in the Bolognese city centre.

It reported: “A 20-year-old young man was arrested during the night by the police for attempted murder, after stabbing a young man of the same age with a broken bottle on his chest in a club on Pietramellara Avenue, causing his lung to be perforated.

“The incident happened around three o’clock and police responded after they were alerted that two young patrons of the club, both from The Gambia, were engaged in a violent confrontation resulting in a near-fatal stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently out of danger. The aggressor is in prison awaiting prosecution.”

The Italian police and press have not disclosed the names of the victim and the attacker.