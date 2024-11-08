Gambian embassy staff help in clean-up after deadly floods in Spain

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, H.E Noah Touray, has led his staff to the Valencia region where devastating floods wreaked havoc.

On 30 October 2024, torrential rains hit the eastern region of Valencia, sweeping away bridges and buildings, killing more than two hundred people.

As people in the region pick up their lives, there is a universal solidarity and support to Valencia and Spain in general.

In the same spirit, the staff of The Gambia’s Embassy in Madrid visited the region on Wednesday to show solidarity to Gambians in that part of the country.

The Ambassador, the Deputy Head of Mission, the Financial Attaché and other embassy staff also took part in helping Gambians clean-up after the disaster.