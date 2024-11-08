32.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Gambian embassy staff help in clean-up after deadly floods in Spain

141
- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, H.E Noah Touray, has led his staff to the Valencia region where devastating floods wreaked havoc.

On 30 October 2024, torrential rains hit the eastern region of Valencia, sweeping away bridges and buildings, killing more than two hundred people. 

As people in the region pick up their lives, there is a universal solidarity and support to Valencia and Spain in general.

- Advertisement -
IMG 20241108 WA0009

In the same spirit, the staff of The Gambia’s Embassy in Madrid visited the region on Wednesday to show solidarity to Gambians in that part of the country.

IMG 20241108 WA0011

The Ambassador, the Deputy Head of Mission, the Financial Attaché and other embassy staff also took part in helping Gambians clean-up after the disaster.

IMG 20241108 WA0012

 

- Advertisement -

   

Previous article
Macky Sall explains decision to run for parliament
Next article
US election special: Harris concedes, promises peaceful transition
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions