GAMBIAN WOMAN ARRESTED IN ANGOLA FOR ‘KILLING’ ADOPTED DAUGHTER

By Omar Bah

A 24-year-old Gambian woman, has been arrested in Angola for allegedly killing her four-year-old adopted daughter.

According to sources, the girl was admitted at hospital on Tuesday due to severe wounds she sustained from beatings, and passed away on Saturday.

The suspect is believed to be from Upper River Region URR, and is currently helping Angolan police in their investigations.

According to Angolan police sources, the woman will be charged with alleged homicide. The police criminal investigations service of Luanda spokesman, Emanuel Capita, confirmed the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

Confirming the tragic incident to The Standard yesterday from his base in Angola, the assistant spokesperson of the Gambian Community in Angola, Ebrima Sillah, said the association has confirmed the alleged killing and visited the scene, as well as the woman in police custody. “The Gambian community has never experienced something like this in Angola. We are all saddened and disappointed with what happen. It is unfortunate and unacceptable. We want to use this opportunity to inform our government back home about the incident,” Sillah said.

He revealed that neigbours of the accused have reportedly alerted the police to the woman’s treatment of the young girl. “We understand that the child was given to her by the sister because she (the accused) doesn’t have a child of her own,” Sillah said.

The Gambian counsel to Angola Haggi Jawara said he was informed about the incident and extended condolences to the deceased’s family. But he said he is disappointed about the incident.

“I am very saddened and disappointed about what happen and I want to urge the Gambian community in Angola to learn from this unfortunate incident and ensure something like this doesn’t repeat itself,” Mr Jawara said.

An Angolan media outlet Radio Luanda, reported that the accused killed the 4-year-old child for defecating on the sofa at their home in the municipality of Cazenga. The minor lost her life on Saturday, four days after being admitted at the Josina Machel Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.