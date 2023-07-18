GHE trains farmers on food processing

By Fatou Saho

The Gambia Horticultural Enterprises, in collaboration with the International Trade Centre, have concluded a 5-day intensive training on food processing and packaging for 30 small-scale farmers.

The participants, who were drawn from LRR and NBR, benefited from the training, which is geared towards empowering women and youth venturing in agro-food processing and packaging to enhance their income generation and reduce post-harvest losses.

Sulayman Sanyang, a 24-year-old beneficiary from LRR, expressed gratitude to the organisers.

“The training has broadened our knowledge and helped us realise the importance of adding value to our products,” he said.

Bintou Njie, of GHE, urged the participants to take good advantage of the knowledge they gained from the training.

Kebba Secka, a representative from the ITC, said LRR and NBR were chosen because of their strategic location around the Senegambia Bridge, which enhances regional trade.

He said the ITC has a budget of $20,000, which will be distributed among the most outstanding participants.